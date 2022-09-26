Seeing Double: Andrea Cáceres’s Custom Sweaters For Pets and Their People
This sweater season, every day can be twin day with your dog.
We’ve all seen those people matching with their petsopens in a new tab. We know them. We love them. We envy them. Now, we are them! Illustrator and designer Andrea Cáceresopens in a new tab just dropped a limited edition line of customizableopens in a new tab dog and human sweater vests that we’re all too excited about.
The cozy knit sweaters start at $98 for humans and $88 for their pet counterparts (dogs and cats welcome). The sweaters feature three different patterns: checkerboardopens in a new tab, art popopens in a new tab, and “ ask me about my dogopens in a new tab” lettering — all of which are knitted versions of the artist’s illustrations — and it doesn’t stop there. At checkout, you can add your pet’s instagram or submit their photograph to receive a one-of-a-kind knit in your pup’s likeness.
Do you have multiple pets you need to outfit? You won’t have to play favorites. You can include up to two pets on each sweater. After confirming your approval of the artwork, you can expect about a three-week wait to receive your sweater. It’ll give you and your pup something to look forward to, and you can rest assured that it was carefully crafted by hand.
The photo shoot for the interspecies clothing drop, which took place at NYC’s Washington Square Park, practically provides a tutorial for how to wear the quirky designs: a white undershirt for humans and a sleek leash for pups — minimalism at its finest.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
