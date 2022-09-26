We’ve all seen those people matching with their pets opens in a new tab . We know them. We love them. We envy them. Now, we are them! Illustrator and designer Andrea Cáceres opens in a new tab just dropped a limited edition line of customizable opens in a new tab dog and human sweater vests that we’re all too excited about.

Courtesy of Andrea Cáceres

The cozy knit sweaters start at $98 for humans and $88 for their pet counterparts (dogs and cats welcome). The sweaters feature three different patterns: checkerboard opens in a new tab , art pop opens in a new tab , and “ ask me about my dog opens in a new tab ” lettering — all of which are knitted versions of the artist’s illustrations — and it doesn’t stop there. At checkout, you can add your pet’s instagram or submit their photograph to receive a one-of-a-kind knit in your pup’s likeness.

Courtesy of Andrea Cáceres

Do you have multiple pets you need to outfit? You won’t have to play favorites. You can include up to two pets on each sweater. After confirming your approval of the artwork, you can expect about a three-week wait to receive your sweater. It’ll give you and your pup something to look forward to, and you can rest assured that it was carefully crafted by hand.

The photo shoot for the interspecies clothing drop, which took place at NYC’s Washington Square Park, practically provides a tutorial for how to wear the quirky designs: a white undershirt for humans and a sleek leash for pups — minimalism at its finest.