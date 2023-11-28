11 Best Cat Sweaters · Kinship

11 Best Cat Sweaters

Your copy cat wants in on sweater weather. Here are some dog sweaters fit for felines.

by Avery Felman
November 16, 2023
Grey longhaired cat wearing a sweater
rhoenes / Adobe Stock

The misconception that dogs are the only pets who enjoy time outdoors is practically canon at this point, but what most pet parents don’t know is that some cooped-up cats need the mental stimulation and enrichment of outdoor adventures as much as dogs do. You may not see cats strolling city streets on leash, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t in need of a break from the monotony of day to day life, and donning a cozy knit sweater during a quick outdoor sunning session will have your cat feeling stylish and content in no time. Bonus points if that sweater has an adorable pattern, turtleneck, or comfy fleece material. Below, the dog sweaters that our cats are rocking this winter 2023.

checkered sweater in green beige pink and orange
Lucy & Co. The Take a Hike Sweater
$45

Let’s face it, spending time with your cat is like a chess match — you never really know how it’s going to go. They could end up curled up on your chest or bear “hugging” your leg to initiate “play” time, which is actually just them biting your ankles until you distract them with a wand toy. Might as well get them a checkered sweater to match the vibe.

$45 at Modern Beast
the sweater with a yin and yang print
Little Beast U+Me Sweater
$65

Made to symbolize the relationship between pet and pet parent, this yin and yang sweater has the perfect balance between comfort and style for any four-pawed friend.

$65 at Little Beast
tie dye sweater in brown white and orange
Ruby Rufus The Major Sweater
$115

This cozy tie-dye cashmere sweater doesn’t sacrifice warmth, comfort, or style, making it the perfect addition to your cat’s (hopefully) growing wardrobe.

$115 at Sir Dogwood
the blue turtleneck sweater
Sir Dogwood Ribbed Turtleneck Tee Blue
$28

Looking for a turtleneck in a different color for every day of the week? Look no further than Sir Dogwood’s ribbed turtleneck cotton tee.

$28 at Sir Dogwood
blue sweater
Ware of the Dog Fairisle Floral Sweater
$82

This classic Fair Isle sweater is brought into 2023 with its baby blue pastel backdrop and bold colored fabric. Made from 100 percent merino yarn, the floral sweater has just enough stretch to mold to your cat’s shape without getting baggy, so they can wear it for many holiday seasons to come.

$82 at Ware of the Dog
navy and white striped sweater
Nooee Pet Navy Stripe Cashmere Sweater
$70

Give your cat the gift of ultimate luxury with this cashmere turtleneck. The nautical white and navy striped pattern keeps it from looking too costumey and the material will keep it from feeling that way, making it perfect for the cat who’s sensitive to textures (who isn’t?).

$70 at Modernbeast
fleece dog quarter zip sweater
The Worthy Dog Wubby Quarter-Zip Fleece
$38

This quarter zip sweater is pretty much a Patagonia fleece for pets. Why shouldn’t your cat have the coziest item in your wardrobe in theirs, too?

$38 at Amazon
three different sweaters
Mark and Graham Stars Knit Dog Sweater
$49
$25

A star knit sweater makes for the perfect addition to any occasion — whether that’s popping outside for some fresh air on a sunny winter’s day or celebrating the fourth of July with a festive make-shift thundershirt.

$25 at Mark and Graham
fuzzy turtleneck sweater
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Ribbed Pet Sweater
$39

Want to swaddle your cat in the coziest blanket known to man? There’s no better way to do that than with the heavenly soft fabric from premier loungewear and home goods brand, Barefoot Dreams.

$39 at Barefoot Dreams
taxi sweater for pets
Peruvian Knits NYC Taxi Handknit Dog Sweater
$55

The easiest way to call out that your cat is a New Yorker born and raised? This adorable yellow taxi cab knit sweater. Plus, it’s a great reminder to look both ways before crossing the city streets together.

$55 at Shop Dog & Co.
the chevron print sweater in navy and orange
Fabdog Navy Chevron Sweater
$38

The ’70s are back, baby, and so are all of its iconic prints. Your cat may not have been around while Abba was having its heyday, but they can certainly look the part with this bright chevron sweater.

$38 at Fabdog

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

