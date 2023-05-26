In case you didn’t think Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the otherworldly Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things, wasn’t an otherworldly entity herself, she’s added another hyphenate to her already stacked resume. In the past several years, the 19-year-old actress has become a star outside the Stranger Things universe with roles in Enola Hughes and its sequel, Enola Hughes 2 and recently got fans’ attention with her recent engagement opens in a new tab to Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son.

Plus, Brown hasn't let her career pigeonhole her. Later this year, she'll release her first novel, Nineteen Steps, based on her family history. And she's already dipped her toe into the celebrity skin care craze with Florence by Mills. And now she's taking on pet care. Her next frontier under Florence by Mills will be a full pet accessories and apparel line, which will launch two collections, starting in July.

In a press release, Brown, mom to eight pets, addressed this next step for her brand: "I wanted to extend all that Florence by Mills stands for to a very important part of my life, my beloved pets. My brand is about encouraging young women to positively embrace their individuality and what makes them unique."

In partnership with Kanine, the line will include apparel like rain coats and hoodies, accessories like collars and leashes, and home products like toys and bowls. Samuel Wong, CEO of the Kanine Group, which launched during COVID, says that Brown is a very involved partner for the collection. "Because Millie is passionate about her pets, she was very hands-on in the design and creation of the brand." While there aren't images yet of the July collection, one can assume that it'll take a cue from Brown's own lauded sartorial skills.

She originally launched Florence By Mills in 2019, named after her great-grandmother who lived life to the fullest. It features clean beauty products that are not animal tested. And a portion of the brand goes to a charity in honor of Brown's friend Liv who died of leukemia. Mostly recently, in 2022, Florence by Mills launched an apparel line with About You.

The members of Brown's pet family include five dogs, two cats, and a rabbit named Eeyore. Besides that, she is a devoted animal-rights activist who regularly showcases pets on her Instagram through Joey's Friends, a foster agency that matches dogs to their homes. She also fosters animals, telling Netflix's Tudum last year that at one point she was fostering 13 cats and found homes for all of them. Earlier this year, she adopted a new dog, Pepperoni, from Bravo's Lisa Vanderpump's Vanderpump Dogs to add to her wily crew.

Brown has said that her menagerie of pets started with Eeyore, who comes with her everywhere, and was the blueprint for her pet family. She told Tudum that "Eeyore came first, so all the dogs had to adapt to Eeyore." As for the cats, Eeyore appears to have joined their ranks. "He became an indoor rabbit. He's litter-trained. He's completely like a cat. He wants to be on his own, but then he'll come up for a cuddle." And her devotion to her pets is of course, highly documented on her Instagram.