Articles by Kerensa Cadenas
Kerensa Cadenas
Kerensa Cadenas is a writer based in New York. She’s previously worked at The Cut, Thrillist, Cosmopolitan, and Complex. Her work has been featured in Vulture, GQ, Vanity Fair, and others.
- lifestyle
CatVideoFest Is Here! Watch All the Hilarious Cat Mayhem While Supporting Local Shelters
The annual festival will delight cat lovers in 250 theaters nationwide.
- lifestyle
Your Dog Wants You to Visit This New York Art Exhibit
Dog Days of Summer runs through August 23 at the Timothy Taylor art gallery.
- health
Are Daisies Toxic to My Cat?
They’re cute in the garden, not so much for your cat. Here’s why.
- lifestyle
Can You Flush Litter?
No. And here’s why.
- lifestyle
What Is the Best Antibiotic for Cat Bites?
When playtime gets a little rough, here’s how to take care of yourself.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Eat Dirt?
That’s not food, bud.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Follow Me to the Bathroom?
Uh, may I help you?
- lifestyle
The Dog Trainer for Messi, of Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Fall,” Talks New-Found Fame
The Border Collie is the true star of the film, which is up for five Academy Awards this weekend.
- lifestyle
Arabelle Sicardi’s Jazz-Loving Dog Has Taught Them the Healing Power of Companionship
Titan was just their partner’s pup. Now, he’s the writer’s favorite excuse to take a mental-health break from late-night edits.
- lifestyle
Gracie McGraw’s Dog Baz Is a Broadway Baby
The New York-based actress is forging her own path on the Great White Way with her killer pipes, a busy city life, and a pup who is “drama dot com.”
- lifestyle
Fotografiska’s Represents How Integral Dogs Are to Their Parents’ Lives
Partial ticketing proceeds for the show will benefit actress Katherine Heigl’s Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, an organization dedicated to animal welfare.
- lifestyle
And Just Like Cat: 15 “SATC”-Inspired Names For Your New Pet
In addition to being iconic, this show is a glossary of good pet names.
- lifestyle
Sarah Jessica Parker Adopted the “AJLT” Cat
The appropriately named “Shoe” is now called Lotus and is the newest member of the Parker-Broderick fam.
- lifestyle
Jazz Jennings and Her Band of Cats Are the Definition of Trans Joy
The activist and artist grew up in the spotlight but stays grounded with the help of her fam — both human and feline.
- lifestyle
Kelsey Darragh’s Pit Bull, Hippo, Is Her True Soulmate
The filmmaker, comedian, and mental health advocate’s boyfriend didn’t want to adopt their foster pup. She ditched the guy and kept the dog.
- lifestyle
Cannes Awards Are Going to the Dogs
Who won this year’s Palm Dog (er, Palme d’Og) Award?
- shopping
Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching a Pet Apparel Line
Take your pet’s style to an Eleven: two collections launch in July.
- lifestyle
The Real History of Queen Charlotte and Pomeranians
The monarch, featured in Netflix’s new Queen Charlotte, started the royal family’s obsession with Pomeranians.
- shopping
How The Pet Pillow Helps Me Grieve My Beloved Pandemic Kitty
I spent all of lockdown with a brand-new rescue cat. Earlier this year, she died, and one special gift has helped me heal.
- lifestyle
A California Bill Could Significantly Help Unhoused People and Their Pets
Pet parents wouldn’t have to choose between temporary shelter and keeping their pets.
- lifestyle
Jennifer Coolidge Is PETA’s 2023 Vegan Queen
And queen of our hearts forever.
