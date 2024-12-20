Are they trying to tell you something with all that noise?

Hearing a cat’s purr is one of the best sounds a pet parent can hear. It’s a sign that your cat is feeling content and soothed. So what does it mean when your cat purrs extra loudly? This can mean many things, from showing affection towards you opens in a new tab to being a self-soothing behavior.

The sound is stronger due to increased muscle contractions in a cat’s throat.

At times, purring loudly can mean your cat is self-soothing while stressed.

Sometimes a loud purr can also indicate health issues. Be sure to read your cat’s body language for clues as to how they are feeling, and if it is time to call your vet.

What does it mean when a cat purrs loudly?

Purring loudly is one way your cat expresses that they’re happy, feline behavior and feeding coach Jennifer Van de Kieft opens in a new tab says. “Often, a loud purr shows that your cat is content and happy. Sometimes purring is a self-soothing behavior when a cat is in pain, so be careful to always assess the situation.” In fact, loud purring can help with breathing, pain management, relieving stress and anxiety, and healing.

How is a loud purr different than a regular purr?

A loud purr is just a more vocal version of a regular purr. It sounds stronger due to the increased muscle contractions in a cat’s throat. “A louder purr is showing a more intense state of happiness or enjoyment. Think of it as a regular smile versus a huge smile,” Van de Kieft says.

Why some cats purr louder than others

There are many reasons why cats purr louder than others. They can stem from feelings of happiness to a cat’s breed.

Happiness or contentment

If your cat is purring loudly while laying with you, or while you are petting them, it’s a sign that they are supremely happy and content with you. It’s just another way that your cat shows they love you.

Self-soothing

Loud purring can be a way a cat relieves their anxiety or stress. Purring releases endorphins, so this can be a helpful coping mechanism after (or while) a cat goes through a stressful experience.

Communication

A cat may purr as a way to communicate with their person. This might involve showing you affection and attention opens in a new tab , or it can be a way for them to ask for playtime with you (by purring around their toys). It could also be a way to show that they are hungry.

Individual cat differences

Purring can change from cat to cat, with variations in pitch, volume, and rhythm of the purrs. All cats have a unique type of purr that’s specific to them, and this may change as they get older.

Cat breed

Most domesticated cats will purr as a natural characteristic opens in a new tab . However, the type of purr can change between breeds. For instance, breeds like Maine Coons and Oriental Shorthairs are said to have louder purrs.

When loud purring could indicate health issues

Sometimes loud purring can indicate health issues for a cat. “Yes, cats can purr to self-soothe when they are injured or not feeling well,” Van de Kieft says. If your cat exhibits other behaviors coupled with loud purring — such as a lack of appetite or fatigue — this might be a sign to call your veterinarian to make sure something else isn’t going on.

Do cats purr loudly when stressed?

Cats can purr loudly when they are stressed opens in a new tab , because it’s a way to soothe themselves. Cats release endorphins when they purr so they feel better when they are purring.

Can loud purring indicate pain in cats?

Yes, it can. Cats may purr loudly as a way to help repair their bodies after an injury and support their recovery. They release endorphins when they purr, which can be helpful for a cat’s body to relax while they are healing. Be sure to read your cat’s body language for unusual behaviors coupled with loud purring to determine if you should call their veterinarian.

Bottom line

A cat might purr loudly to communicate love, affection, and complete contentment with their pet parent.

A loud purr can also be a way for cats to self-soothe if they are stressed, showing pain, or want to communicate.

Purrs are unique to each cat, so no two cats have the same purr.

FAQs

Why is my cat purring like an engine?

If your cat sounds like an engine when they are purring, it usually means they are feeling loved and content opens in a new tab .

Why is my cat purring so heavily?

Your cat is purring heavily because they probably feel happy and relaxed. But this could also be a way for them to self-soothe if they are feeling anxious or ill.

How do I know if my cat’s purr is good or bad?

To know if your cat’s purr is good or bad, you should pay attention to the body language that accompanies their purring. If your cat is relaxed and lying next to you, the purring is likely because they are happy. But if your cat is getting over a cold, has been through a stressful situation, or is even hungry, their purring may signal an attempt to feel better or a need for something.