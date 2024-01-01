Jennifer Van de Kieft, CAFTP, PNCC, FFCP Website

Jennifer Van de Kieft, CAFTP, PNCC, FFCP is an experienced feline behavior and feeding coach. Certified in Advanced Feline Training and Pet Nutrition, she helps cats throughout the United States. Jennifer’s mission is to provide cat guardians with strategies and tools to address behavior issues, better understand their feline companions, and strengthen the human-cat bond.

She is the owner of Cat Advocate LLC, a feline behavior consulting company where she assists cat guardians with a wide range of behavior issues including aggression and house soiling. Jennifer is a native New Yorker and lives with her husband, son, and five rescue cats in Brooklyn.