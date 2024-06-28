Daisies are an excellent summertime flower (Lorelai Gilmore asked for 1,000 of them to be present at her proposal for a reason), but are they toxic to your dog? Yes, some daisies can be toxic to dogs, so it’s best for them to stay away from them altogether. Gerber daisies, for example, are not toxic to dogs, but because other varieties, like Shasta daisies, English daisies opens in a new tab , and (ironically) dog daisies are opens in a new tab , your pup needs to avoid them.

A common flower, the daisy (Bellis perennis), is one that can be found growing in backyards and parks and plenty of places that might be easy for your pup to get into. Having the knowledge on what flowers could be harmful to your dog is important. Veterinarian Dr. Barbara, of NHV Natural Pet opens in a new tab , shares some facts about the daisy and how to keep your pup safe.

Are daisies dangerous for dogs to eat?

Dr. Barbara says that it’s a bit complicated in what daisies are toxic to dogs, because there are many different kinds of the flower and many different names as well. Most daisies won’t cause your pet harm, but there are specific species that could cause poisoning. It’s better to err on the side of caution when it comes to your pup and assume that they could be harmful.

What should I do if my dog eats a daisy?

The first thing to do is to remove the daisy and then gently wash out your dog’s mouth with a damp cloth. “It will be important to monitor them closely afterwards. If your pet has eaten a daisy, you will want to go to the vet’s office. They will be able to help you determine if your pup has been poisoned and take the appropriate steps,” Dr. Barbara says.

Diagnosing plant poisoning in dogs

First, if you know your dog has eaten any part of a plant that could be toxic (even if you’re not sure whether it is toxic), you need to call your vet. They will tell you if you need to induce vomiting or what they recommend.

Symptoms of plant poisoning in dogs

Plant poisoning happens when your pup has eaten enough of a toxic plant to become sick which still may be the tiniest bit of a plant. You’ll want to monitor your dog for the following symptoms:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Trembling

Drooling

Difficulty breathing

Difficulty swallowing

Keep in mind some dogs may not show symptoms, so it’s always good to take your dog to the vet after they ingest something foreign.

Treatment for plant poisoning

There are different ways that a dog may be treated for plant poisoning, per Dr. Barbara. She adds that poisoning in dogs is treated by reducing the number of toxins that they absorbed or getting them to throw up ASAP.

She continues: “These critical treatments are best left to your vet, who can ensure they are done effectively and safely. Specific treatments that may be recommended are the administration of activated charcoal or special medications, the use of a stomach pump or induced vomiting for the removal of any poisonous material still in the stomach.”

Are all parts of a daisy poisonous for dogs?

No, it’s not necessarily toxic, depending on the type of daisy, but dogs shouldn’t eat any part of a daisy.

How do I stop my dog from eating daisies?

Dr. Barbara recommends removing all daisies from your lawn and backyard. It’s also always safe to contact an expert about what other potentially poisonous plants are found in gardens. But what about the daisies that aren’t in your yard. “To keep your pup from munching down on daisies while on walks, practice recall training and make sure they are always within sight,” she says.

Other plants that are safe for dogs

It’s always a good idea before introducing new plants into a garden to check with an expert first about whether they are toxic for your pup. Dr. Barbara suggests a few plant ideas. “For flowers, try petunias, sunflowers, and roses. Just be mindful not to let dogs munch on roses as they could harm themselves on the thorns. In your herb garden, you can plant fennel, dill, and rosemary. The latter can even work as a natural flea repellent.”

But just because the plants that you have planted aren’t toxic, that doesn’t mean that fertilizers and pesticides couldn’t hurt your pet. So, make sure to plant with natural composts and pesticide-free plants.

Other plants that are dangerous for dogs

Dr. Barbara says there are many houseplants and garden plants that can be toxic for dogs. She recommends that the following be on the watch for being dangerous.

Daffodils

Oleanders

Branching Ivy

Tulips

Tomato Plants

Aloe

Holly

Milkweed

Azaleas

Chrysanthemums

Begonias

FAQs (People also ask):

What happens if a dog eats a daisy?

It really depends on the type of daisy, but if your dog eats a daisy, remove the flower from their mouth and wipe it with a damp cloth. Call the vet, and monitor your dog for any symptoms of poisoning.

Are daisies poisonous to dogs?

It depends on the type of daisy, but for the most part, yes, daisies are toxic to dogs, and they should not consume them.

Can dogs eat daisies safely?

No, dogs cannot eat daisies safely.

Are daisies poisonous to cats if they smell them?

Daisies are not poisonous to dogs if they smell them, but they should not get close enough to the plant to be able to do so. If they are close enough to sniff the daisy, they are close enough to eat it, and they shouldn’t.

