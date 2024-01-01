toxic plants
- health
Is Lawn Fertilizer Toxic to Dogs?
It keeps your grass lush and green, but your pup shouldn’t ingest it. Here’s why.
- health
Are Daisies Toxic to My Cat?
They’re cute in the garden, not so much for your cat. Here’s why.
- health
Are Tulips Toxic to My Cat?
This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.
- lifestyle
Two Georgia Dogs Died After Consuming the Toxic Sago Palm
It looks cute, but this plant is incredibly deadly to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.
- health
Can Dogs Get Poison Ivy?
It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.
- health
My Dog Ate Weed: What Should I Do?
If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.
- health
5 Plants That Are Toxic to Your Dog
Thriving plants are spring’s whole thing—but these offenders can be perilous to pets.
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to Cats?
This holiday weekend, keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty.
- health
Are Pine Needles Toxic to My Cat?
Eating any part of the Christmas tree sounds gross. But here’s why your cat really shouldn’t.
- health
Are Poinsettias Toxic to My Cat?
Maybe skip this holiday decoration if you’ve got a cat in the house—here’s why.
- health
Are Poinsettias Toxic For My Dog?
Everything you need to know about the notorious plant.
- health
Are Snake Plants Toxic to Cats?
Yes, snake plants are toxic to cats.
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to My Dog?
This is one of those “no, but also yes” answers. Read on.
- health
Are Hydrangeas Toxic to My Dog?
You can live your best New England cottage life. Just keep your dog away from this plant.
- health
Are Snake Plants Toxic to My Dog?
Just get a new dog? Might be time to find a new home for your snake plant.
- health
Are Peace Lilies Toxic to Dogs?
Keep your pup far away from the toxic plant.
- lifestyle
10 Plants Toxic to Cats
These plants might be beautiful, but they’re deadly to feline foragers.
- health
Are Hops Poisonous to Dogs?
If you’re home brewing beer, beware of this highly toxic bitter plant.
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?