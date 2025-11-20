You might be familiar with atopic dermatitis, aka the most common type of eczema. The chronic skin condition is often triggered by allergens, causing dry, itchy, and inflamed skin — and it can cause serious discomfort in both humans and dogs. A new study from Mars Petcare’s Biobank project opens in new tab has found that French Bulldogs and Boxers are twice as likely to develop the condition.

In dogs, atopic dermatitis (referred to as canine atopic dermatitis, or cAD) manifests as excessive itchiness. Dogs will often scratch behind their elbows, lick and chew their feet, and rub their faces. Because their fur covers their skin, it can be harder to spot topic dermatitis in dogs than in humans — but often, all the excessive scratching and licking will result in hair loss, revealing rashes and darker skin patches. Prolonged licking and scratching can lead to further infections, causing even greater irritation and discomfort.

Like the human equivalent, cAD doesn’t have a permanent cure. Instead, dog parents must manage the condition as it flares up by identifying what triggers it and administering topical treatments and oral medications to mitigate the symptoms.

In the new study, researchers examined the DNA of 1.2 million dogs using samples from the Mars Petcare Biobank and Wisdom Panel. The Biobank project is a cat and dog genome database, created in partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to help advance pet health care.