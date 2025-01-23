Here are the most common causes and what you can do about it.

For some dogs, scratching, itching, and biting goes from an occasional pastime activity to a near obsession opens in a new tab . All waking moments are devoted to trying to calm an un-calmable itch. So, what’s the deal?

What could possibly be causing your pup so much discomfort? As any veterinarian will tell you, the answer isn’t always so simple, but we’ll do our best to help you through this itchy process in order to get your dog the relief they deserve.

Main takeaways An errant itch here or scratch there is par for the course of pet parenting, but if that itching, scratching, or biting becomes your dog’s main focus, it’s time to see a vet.

Constant itching and scratching can be due to things such as external parasites, infections, allergies, or even behavioral issues, all of which need the help of a vet.

Scratching and itching in dogs may have a simple fix, but it can sometimes become a long, even lifelong, road, so be prepared to work closely with your vet to get things under control.

Common causes of scratching, itching, and biting in dogs

The causes of itching and scratching in dogs vary far and wide. Some causes you can see and some you can’t, so don’t be afraid to take a look yourself but then enlist the help of a veterinarian.

Fleas and ticks

It should be no surprise tha t fleas and ticks opens in a new tab create an itchy and scratchy environment. They’re tiny bugs crawling around on your dog’s skin, after all. If the creeping and crawling weren’t enough, both bugs also bite, creating inflammation and irritation. Some dogs even have an allergic reaction to flea saliva, something known as flea-allergy dermatitis opens in a new tab , which creates an even more aggressive itch and burn for dogs to deal with. Ticks also transmit some nasty diseases to your dog opens in a new tab , something you’re better off preventing than treating.

For most of us, fleas and ticks are a seasonal issue, rearing their ugly heads during the spring through fall. For other unfortunate areas of the country, fleas and ticks can be a year-round nuisance. Using a flea and tick preventative year-round for all of your pets is the best way to keep both critters from taking up residence on your dog and causing constant scratching or more.

Allergies

Dogs can be plagued with allergies in a similar way to people. Seasonal triggers, such as grass and tree pollens or molds, can cause dogs itchy skin issues, but so can not-so-seasonal things, such as household cleaners and yard chemicals or even your dog’s diet.

Allergies can be hard to pin down opens in a new tab , and finding out what your dog is allergic to usually requires some trial and error. Fortunately, there is such a thing as allergy testing in dogs opens in a new tab , which can provide some insight into what’s behind their intense itchiness.

Allergies are best treated by removing the allergen from your dog’s environment, but when that’s easier said than done, antihistamines and anti-inflammatories may help. Sometimes, dogs need something a little stronger, such as corticosteroids or immunotherapy, to find relief.

Skin infections

The skin is the body’s protective armor, built to keep bad things out. It does a pretty good job, but it’s not indestructible. While protecting the internal parts of the body, the skin can sometimes become overloaded with bacteria or fungi on the outside, potentially creating an infection on the skin. These things tend to be itchy, stinky, and angry-looking. Some skin infections will be moist and oozy, while others will be dry and flaky. It all depends on what’s causing the problem.

Most of the time, skin infections will clear up with proper cleaning and medication. Keep in mind that healthy skin is less likely to have an infection. It’s the skin that’s damaged or the immune system that’s run down that allows the problem to get started. So, if your dog has a skin infection, it’s important to look into your dog’s overall health to make sure there isn’t something deeper lurking.

Dry skin

You’ve probably noticed an increase in itchiness with the change in the weather. As the winter air dries out, so does your skin opens in a new tab , potentially causing some minor scratching that wasn’t there during the warmer months. Your dog’s skin is no different, so you may notice more itching and biting as the moisture content of the air drops. This is especially true if they’re hanging out inside your heated home.

You can help them out by using a humidifier to increase the air’s moisture and by using a vet-recommended moisturizing shampoo.

External parasites

We’ve already hit on the main two parasites responsible for constant scratching and biting, but wait, there’s more. Though not as commonly seen, mites can be the source opens in a new tab of some of your dog’s discomfort. Rather than crawl around on the skin’s surface, these tiny bugs burrow into the skin, where, as you can imagine, they create a lot of inflammation, showing itself as itching, scratching, and biting.

Your vet will be able to diagnose mites by looking at a skin scraping under the microscope. Thankfully, most mite infestations are easily treated with anti-parasiticides.

Behavioral issues

It’s also entirely possible that your dog’s itching is all in their head. Many types of behavioral issues can manifest as constant itching and scratching in dogs. Things like stress, anxiety, boredom, or compulsive disorders opens in a new tab may be to blame opens in a new tab . Often, getting your pup on a routine schedule with plenty of exercise, mental stimulation, and one-on-one affection will help with these, but other times, it takes the care of a vet or professional trainer.

How to identify the cause of scratching and biting in dogs

Just a heads up, you’ll likely need to consult a vet if your dog’s life has been overtaken by scratching, itching and biting, but there are some great ways you can help.

Observe your dog’s symptoms

Start by observing your dog. Are they scratching more during certain times of the day or year? Has it gotten worse over time? Is there any redness, flakiness, or hair loss where they’re scratching? Are other pets in your home (or you) doing the same thing? Answering as many of these as possible will really help a vet out.

When to consult a vet for an expert opinion

If your dog’s scratching is creating sores of its own or just isn’t getting any better, it’s time to enlist the help of a professional.

Treatment options for scratching and biting in dogs

In order to receive treatment, a vet will start with a good, thorough exam. This will likely include taking samples, such as skin scrapings, skin impressions, or biopsies, to look at under the microscope. Some samples may need to be sent off for further examination.

With any luck, treating your dog’s scratching and itching will be as simple as giving a flea and tick medication for parasites or bathing them in a moisturizing shampoo. Others may be a bit more involved and include allergy testing, an elimination diet for food allergies, or behavioral modifications.

How to prevent scratching and biting conditions in dogs

There’s no better way to keep your dog’s scratching and itching to a minimum than with regular veterinary care. Your vet is there to help guide you through things such as proper diets, exercise amounts, and stimulating ways for your dog to spend their day. They can prescribe parasite preventatives and keep an eye on your dog’s skin to make sure everything is balanced and healthy. They will also likely provide a shining light in your allergy journey, should your dog have to take one.

