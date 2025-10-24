These Dog Breeds Are More Likely to Develop a Deadly Tumor, New Study Says

Few things are more heartbreaking than finding out that your dog has a tumor — but with early intervention, it isn’t always a death sentence. The chances of developing a life-threatening condition may seem largely unpredictable, but a new study opens in new tab published last week in PLOS One has found that certain dog breeds are more predisposed to a rare and potentially deadly adrenal tumor known as phaeochromocytoma (dubbed PCC for short). While PCC tumors are not always cancerous, they can disrupt hormone function and cause potentially deadly health problems regardless — so knowing your pup’s risk level is vital.

After analyzing the veterinary records of over two million dogs in the United Kingdom, the researchers found that Soft-Coated Wheaten Terriers, German Pointers, and Miniature Schnauzers were more likely to be diagnosed with the adrenal tumors. Specifically, the Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier was found to be 30.9 times more likely to develop PCC than other breeds. Also at higher risk, German Pointers and Miniature Schnauzers are 11 and 4.7 times more likely to be diagnosed. English Cocker Spaniels and Labrador Retrievers, on the other hand, were less likely to develop the tumors.

Generally, Terriers breeds were more prone to PCC, as Terriers are more predisposed to all endocrine tumors. Other risk factors for PCC include being a neutered male and being between the ages of nine and 15; younger dogs were less likely to develop the tumors.

PCC can manifest in both dogs and humans and develops in the innermost part of the adrenal glands. It’s characterized by an overproduction of hormones, particularly those involved in the “fight or flight” response. This leads to overstimulation of the cardiac system, which then can lead to further complications.