pet health

Can Cats Get Fevers?
And how to know if they have one.
A Rabies-Infected Bat Was Found In Pasadena—Here’s What Pet Parents Should Know
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
We Know That Forever Chemicals Are Bad For Us—But What About Our Pets?
Unpacking the research on whether PFAs pose a health risk to our besties.
How to Shop Brands That Don’t Test on Animals
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Listeria
Five different pet foods have been contaminated.
How to Keep Your Pet Safe During a Hurricane and Other Natural Disasters
A VCA Animal Hospital expert explains everything you need to know about preparing for a natural disaster.
Pet Parents Left in a Panic After Nationwide Drops 100,000 Pet Insurance Policies
The company is cancelling these plans due to “inflation in the cost of veterinary care.”
How to Get a Cat to Drink Water
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help.
Is Your Pet Better Off With You In The Exam Room at the Vet or Not?
Veterinarians weigh in on whether you should accompany your pet in the exam room—or let them fly solo.
Giant Flying Spiders Are Coming to the East Coast—Can They Be Harmful to Pets?
Holy Stranger Things! (But calm down; it’s not nearly that bad.)
9 Ways to Keep Your Pup Safe From Common Memorial Day Hazards
It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.
Heartworm Is on the Rise in Cats and Dogs
Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.
Cats Who Consumed Raw Milk Died From Bird Flu, Reports the CDC
Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.
My Dog Ate Weed: What Should I Do?
If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing a Pet Insurance Plan
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.
The Top 10 Toxins Pets Are Exposed to at Home, According to New ASPCA Report
These are the most common reasons pet parents call poison control.
An Oregon Resident Just Caught the Bubonic Plague, Likely From Their Cat
Here is everything pet parents need to know.
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet—Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
Money Talks: The Dollars of Dog Parenthood
We crunched some numbers and yup, they’re worth every penny.
This Former Vet Tech Is the Hero Every Pet Parent Needs in an Emergency
Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.
What’s the Deal with Pet Insurance?
It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed — while keeping your wallet happy.
What Is a Pet Wellness Plan, Really?
It sounds great, but here’s how it actually works.
9 Tips for Saving Money at the Vet
Ways to lower your bill — without compromising your pet’s health.
Hannah Shaw Wants You to Get Your Pet to the Vet
The “Kitten Lady” has partnered with Royal Canin and Uber Pet to help you stay on top of your cat’s health.
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
How You Can Help the Animals of Maui During These Deadly Wildfires
For starters, you can donate to Maui Humane Society as they help pets on the ground.
9 Best Holistic Allergy Relief Products
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.
The New Status Grooming Product is Toothpaste — For Your Dog
The toothpaste that’ll have their teeth sparkling like a Kardashian’s.
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Pet Allergies But Were Afraid to Ask
Dermatologist and star of Pop Goes the Vet Dr. Joya Griffin on the season’s often misunderstood phenomenon.
Vets Are Seeing a Rise in “Pot Puppies”
You aren’t the only one getting way too high from edibles. A study published on 4/20 found an uptick in cannabis poisonings in pets.
A California Bill Could Significantly Help Unhoused People and Their Pets
Pet parents wouldn’t have to choose between temporary shelter and keeping their pets.
What You Need to Know About Cat Mouth Ulcers
How to spot, diagnose, and treat these lesions — cancerous or non-cancerous.
What to Know About Bird Flu in Cats and Dogs
Several cats and one dog in North America have died of the virus. Here’s how to keep them safe.
I Freaked Out at the Emergency Vet So You Don’t Have To
What to expect from and how to make the most of a trip to the ER.
How to Get a Head Start on Your Pet’s Health
Spot lumps, limps, and lethargy early on.
8 Comforting Thoughts to Help You Through the Death of Your Pet
There’s no guidebook to grief and loss — but these kind words will help.
Why You Need to Watch “Save Ralph”
This Oscar season, make time for this shortlisted film — and to advocate against animal testing.
It’s Not Bougie to Get Stem Cell Therapy For Your Pets
Gallant CEO Dr. Linda Black on how you can affordably give your dog a long and happy life, thanks to science.
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there.