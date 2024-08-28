Medical bills are no joke — it’s true for humans, and it’s just as true for our pets. If you’ve taken your dog or cat to the veterinarian for an unexpected emergency or illness, you know how shocking the figures can be when it’s time to pay up. But if you’ve just adopted a puppy or you have a cat who’s in good health, you might look at health insurance policies and wonder if it's actually worth it.

The answer is a resounding yes. No matter how well you try to prepare yourself and your pet, unexpected medical events come up — and when they do, pet health insurance pays for itself and provides peace of mind. To help pet parents make the best decision for them, ManyPets pet insurance opens in a new tab told us the five top reasons why pet parents should invest in pet insurance.

1. Pet insurance can save you money

Taking care of a sick or injured pet is difficult enough already. The last thing you should have to add to your plate during such an emotional time is financial stress. If your pet has an accident or illness, pet insurance can cover a significant portion of unexpected pet bills — some of which can cost thousands of dollars. With insurance, unexpected pet care won’t leave you digging into your savings.

2. You can focus on what matters

…AKA, your pet. Having pet insurance means that if your pup gets sick, money doesn’t have to be your first thought; instead, you can truly prioritize your pet’s wellbeing. If given the option between a costly treatment or euthanasia, pet parents with insurance can feel free to make the decision that’s best for their dog — not the decision that’s more economical.

3. Access to specialists and advanced treatments

Unlike human insurance, pet insurance has no network restrictions. That means if your pet needs a specialist — like an oncologist, neurologist, or orthopedic surgeon — you’re free to find one. This opens your pet up to receiving cutting-edge treatments and care from those who know best.

4. Financial planning and budgeting

By providing lower costs for medical services, pet insurance makes it easier to budget for veterinary expenses throughout your pet’s life. While medical costs without the protection of insurance can be unexpectedly steep, pet insurance allows you to better predict what you’ll pay for vet care. Planning ahead is preferable to other options, like crowdfunding or borrowing money, which are more unpredictable.

5. Optional wellness coverage