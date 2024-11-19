A Massive Amount of Carrots Have Been Recalled After Testing Positive for E. Coli

When it comes to dog-friendly human foods, carrots are a favorite shareable snack. Pups love the crunchy texture, and the vegetable is packed with nutrients opens in a new tab that improve everything from cognitive function to eye health. But before you pass your dog a carrot or load up your own plate, there’s some scary news you should be aware of. A massive recall of organic carrots and baby carrots has been issued by Grimmway Farms due to the presence of E. coli.

The recall

Saturday, Grimmway Farms, a California carrot producer that owns many brands, called for a recall opens in a new tab of multiple types of carrots after their carrots tested positive for E. coli. So far, at least 38 people have become ill, and one person has died.

The carrots were sold at major stores, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Walmart, Publix, and more, reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). opens in a new tab The carrots are no longer on store shelves.

Cases have been reported across 18 states so far, but the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggests that the outbreak has likely spread to more states and people than reported. “This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli,” the CDC explained. opens in a new tab

How do I know which carrots are safe?

Organic whole carrots available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23 and organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12 were affected by the recall.

The organic whole carrots were sold under a variety of different brand names: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organics, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

The organic baby carrots were sold under the following brand names: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organics, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

If you have organic whole carrots purchased between August 14 and October 23 or organic baby carrots with displayed best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 to November 12, the FDA recommends destroying or discarding the carrots so they cannot be consumed by yourself or a pet. “If you have these products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched,” the FDA advised.

What are the symptoms of E. coli?

E. coli is a dangerous bacterium that causes infections that range in severity. For elderly people, children, and those with weakened immune systems, E. coli can be fatal. In puppies, E. coli can quickly lead to sepsis, a life-threatening condition.

“Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as a hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems,” the FDA explained. “Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.” In dogs, E. coli causes similar symptoms; they may also appear lethargic opens in a new tab or have a bluish tint to their gums. Symptoms typically appear within three to four days of consuming the bacteria.

If you or your dog are experiencing any symptoms of E. coli, seek medical or veterinary treatment.