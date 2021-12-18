Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yep — this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet.
Carrots are one of those underrated vegetablesopens in a new tab that we all should be eating more of — including your pup. Low in calories, loaded with nutrients, and super affordable, carrots are a great addition to your dog’s diet. And most dogs really like them. Here’s how to incorporate carrots into your pup’s mealtime.
Nutrition facts: Carrots for dog
Are carrots good for dogs?
Carrots are packed with nutrientsopens in a new tab: We’re talking beta-carotene, antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C and vitamin K (needed for proper blood clotting), as well as potassium. They’re also an excellent source of magnesium, manganese, most of the B vitamins, and phosphorus, which is required for energy production, among other things. Loaded with lutein, carrots can also help keep your dog’s eyes healthy.
Since carrots contain a lot of fiber, it’s best to introduce them slowly. When buying carrots, go for the organic variety — even though they’re not on the Environmental Working Group’s “dirty dozen” listopens in a new tab, they can have a high pesticide residue.
Can dogs eat carrot greens?
Feed your dog raw carrots cut into sticks or thin disk shapes to reward good behavior. You can also grate carrots and add them as a topper to your dog’s meals. Pro tip: To make carrots even tastier, steam them in chicken broth before serving.
Carrot greens are loaded with nutrients and can be fed to your dog, but you’ll need to chop them finely to mask their earthy flavor, which some dogs dislike.
Are carrots completely safe for dogs?
Yes. Be sure to wash carrots before feeding them to your dog, and if you buy organic, there’s no need to peel them; the skin is as healthy as the rest of the vegetable.
Other fruits and veggies that are good for dogs
Green beans: Not only are green beans safe for dogsopens in a new tab, they’re also full of health benefits.
Asparagus: With its variety of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, asparagus can be a safe way to introduce variety to your dog’s dietopens in a new tab.
Butternut squash: Not only is butternut squash safe for your dog, it’s also nutritiousopens in a new tab!
Other fruits and veggies that are not good for dogs
Potatoes: With their high starch contentopens in a new tab, potatoes are just OK for dogs, and raw potato can be dangerous.
Avocados: Avocados contain persin, which can be toxic for dogsopens in a new tab.
Grapes: Both grapes and raisins are highly toxic for dogs, and should never be givenopens in a new tab to your pet.
The bottom line: Can dogs eat human food?
Certain human foods, like carrots, are safe for dogs to eat, though only in moderation. Like all treats, carrots should be supplementary to a complete and balanced dog food diet.
Claudia Kawczynska
Claudia Kawczynska was co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Bark for 20 years. She also edited the best-selling anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot.
