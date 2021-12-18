Carrots are one of those underrated vegetables opens in a new tab that we all should be eating more of — including your pup. Low in calories, loaded with nutrients, and super affordable, carrots are a great addition to your dog’s diet. And most dogs really like them. Here’s how to incorporate carrots into your pup’s mealtime.

Nutrition facts: Carrots for dog

Are carrots good for dogs?

Carrots are packed with nutrients opens in a new tab : We’re talking beta-carotene, antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C and vitamin K (needed for proper blood clotting), as well as potassium. They’re also an excellent source of magnesium, manganese, most of the B vitamins, and phosphorus, which is required for energy production, among other things. Loaded with lutein, carrots can also help keep your dog’s eyes healthy.

Since carrots contain a lot of fiber, it’s best to introduce them slowly. When buying carrots, go for the organic variety — even though they’re not on the Environmental Working Group’s “dirty dozen” list opens in a new tab , they can have a high pesticide residue.

Can dogs eat carrot greens?

Feed your dog raw carrots cut into sticks or thin disk shapes to reward good behavior. You can also grate carrots and add them as a topper to your dog’s meals. Pro tip: To make carrots even tastier, steam them in chicken broth before serving.

Carrot greens are loaded with nutrients and can be fed to your dog, but you’ll need to chop them finely to mask their earthy flavor, which some dogs dislike.

Are carrots completely safe for dogs?

Yes. Be sure to wash carrots before feeding them to your dog, and if you buy organic, there’s no need to peel them; the skin is as healthy as the rest of the vegetable.

Other fruits and veggies that are good for dogs

Other fruits and veggies that are not good for dogs

The bottom line: Can dogs eat human food?

Certain human foods, like carrots, are safe for dogs to eat, though only in moderation. Like all treats, carrots should be supplementary to a complete and balanced dog food diet.

FAQs (People also ask)

Can dogs eat carrots?

Yes, dogs can eat carrots in moderation.

How many carrots can dogs eat?

Because carrots contain a lot of fiber, it’s best to introduce them slowly to your dog, and in moderation.

Can dogs eat carrot greens?

Carrot greens are loaded with nutrients and safe for your dog to eat, though you’ll first want to chop them finely.

Are carrots good for dogs?

Carrots are packed with nutrients, including beta-carotene, antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C and vitamin K (needed for proper blood clotting), as well as potassium, all of which are excellent for your dog.

References