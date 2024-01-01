cat safety
- health
Bird Flu Is Infecting Cats Across The Country—Including Indoor Ones
Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.
- health
Can Cats Get Fevers?
And how to know if they have one.
- lifestyle
Turbulence Is Getting Worse—Help Your Pet Weather the Ride
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
- health
A Rabies-Infected Bat Was Found In Pasadena—Here’s What Pet Parents Should Know
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
- behavior
You Can Use AirTags to Track Everything Now—Does That Include Your Pets?
The real question is: Should you?
- nutrition
Are Sunflowers Toxic to My Cat?
You’ve gotta love sunflower season—here’s why your cat can, too.
- health
Can Cats Sweat?
They definitely seem to get a good workout with that feather toy they’re obsessed with.
- health
How to Shop Brands That Don’t Test on Animals
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
- lifestyle
Wildfires Are More Common Now. Here’s How You Can Protect Your Pets
Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
- behavior
Your Cat Wants to Go Outside More Than Anything — Should You Let Them?
The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).
- lifestyle
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
- health
What to Do If Your Cat Gets Stung By a Bee
It’s not always as simple as removing the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.
- health
How to Keep Your Pet Safe During a Hurricane and Other Natural Disasters
A VCA Animal Hospital expert explains everything you need to know about preparing for a natural disaster.
- health
Foxtails Are a Hidden Danger for Cats—How to Keep Them Safe Outside This Summer
Adventure cats, beware: This plant can be seriously dangerous.
- health
How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Extreme Heat Waves
As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.
- lifestyle
Follow These 4 Pet-Safe Pest Control Tips for Your Summer Garden
You need to be extra careful if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.
- health
It’s Illegal to Leave Your Pet in a Hot Car In These States
As the temps rise, it becomes extremely risky for your pet’s health.
- shopping
4 Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments to Protect Your Kitty
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get Your Cat Microchipped—Even If They Live Indoors
And how to make sure your kitty’s is up to date if they already have one.
- nutrition
What Can Cats Eat Besides Cat Food?
Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.
- health
Are Tulips Toxic to My Cat?
This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.
- lifestyle
3 Ways You Can Help Pets Affected by the Texas Floods
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
- health
A Historic Amount of Cicadas Are Descending on the U.S.—How Will It Affect Dogs?
Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event.
- health
Cats Who Consumed Raw Milk Died From Bird Flu, Reports the CDC
Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.
- lifestyle
Do You Have a Lost Cat? Here Are the 8 Steps to Take Right Now
Follow these expert tips so your bestie can come home ASAP.
- lifestyle
Congress Orders the Department of Veteran Affairs to Stop Testing on Cats and Dogs
Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.
- health
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
- lifestyle
Why Kitten Season Is Getting Longer and More Intense Every Year
And what you can do to help.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
No, no, no. Absolutely not. Here’s why.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- health
The Top 10 Toxins Pets Are Exposed to at Home, According to New ASPCA Report
These are the most common reasons pet parents call poison control.
- lifestyle
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
- shopping
The Best Pet-Safe Floor Cleaners
Because messes come with the territory.
- nutrition
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Salmonella and Listeria
This was a voluntary recall by the company itself.
- lifestyle
How to Make an Outdoor Cat House for Winter
Channel your inner HGTV star and build a feline fixer-upper.
- lifestyle
A New Report Finds That 35% of Cats and Dogs Are Homeless
It is a serious issue around the world.
- nutrition
Top 10 Foods That Are Toxic to Cats
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.
- health
How to Give a Cat a Pill
Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat.
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- lifestyle
Lost Pets: How to Get Them Back
Find out what to do when your pet goes missing with these tips from a pet recovery expert.
- lifestyle
How to Throw a New Year’s Bash When Your Co-Host Is a Cat
Ring in 2024 with a party that doesn’t involve your cat pouncing on your pals during their New Year’s kiss.