How to Help the Dogs and Cats Affected by Hurricane Helene

This week, Hurricane Helene brought massive destruction across the Southeast. After making landfall in Florida, Helene travelled across five more states, closing roads and stranding people and animals in dangerous conditions. Over 600 missing persons have been reported, millions are without power, and over 100 people have died, reports CNN. opens in a new tab

Throughout the chaos, shelters and animal advocates have been working to protect the pets trapped in the storm’s path. Countless dogs and cats are in need of assistance, whether they’re currently stuck in harm’s way or were transported to overcrowded shelters. The organizations below are working to protect these animals; they are in urgent need of donations, fosters, and adopters.

Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is on the ground in the hurricane’s path coordinating with shelters to provide assistance. They are working to transport pets from shelters in the storm’s pathway to ones in the Midwest and Northeast — and they’re alleviating the strain on local rescuers. “Our volunteers are ready to relieve shelter workers who have been working 24/7 since the storm hit and act as supplemental staff, jumping in wherever is needed. From cleaning kennels to helping bottle feed neonatal kittens, our volunteers are ready,” they shared in an Instagram caption. opens in a new tab

Home for Good Dogs

The Home for Good Dogs Almost Home Wellness Center in Aiken, South Carolina was badly damaged by Hurricane Helene. They are without water, electricity, or air conditioning, and their outdoor facilities have been destroyed. Many of their staff cannot reach the facility due to downed trees and power lines. They have 70 dogs in need of immediate placement with fosters. Financial donations will help them rebuild, transport dogs to safety, and keep their generators running.

🚨HURRICANE HELENE EMERGENCY: Our Animal Rescue Team is on the ground, ready to rescue animals and provide support to local communities in response to the devastating impact of #HurricaneHelene in Florida.



We are prepared to provide much needed help and resources to countless… pic.twitter.com/BPX2Z4li3x — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) September 27, 2024

The Humane Society of the United States

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the HSUS is on the ground assisting local rescues. They are transporting about 45 pets from City of Newport Animal Control, Cocke County Animal Control, and Smoky Mountain Humane Society to a rehabilitation center in Maryland. In Florida, the HSUS is operating a drive-thru for free community pet supplies and pet food. They have also set up a free veterinary clinic for pet parents who are left without access to lifesaving resources and who need financial relief.

North Shore Animal League

When the Albany Humane Society in Georgia reached out to North Shore Animal League, the organization left into action to help save their shelter, which is directly in the storm’s path. They carried supplies to Georgia and transported shelter animals to New York to make room for animals displaced by Helene.

SPCA of Brevard

The SPCA opened its doors to pets evacuated from Helene’s pathway: In all, they now have ten dogs, seven puppies, and four kittens. These animals are available for adoption at the SPCA in Brevard County, Florida. “There will be animals coming in if their homes were destroyed. The more people who adopt or foster through us, the more we can help,” Executive Director Susan Naylor opens in a new tab told Florida Today.

Florida Urgent Rescue

Before Hurricane Helene hit, Florida Urgent Rescue, a nonprofit in Jacksonville, saved over 93 dogs and cats from rural shelters, where the pets were mainly living in open-air spaces. Many of those pets are available for adoption.

Waldo’s Rescue Pen

Waldo’s Rescue Pen, a New York City and Southern California based rescue, transported pets to New York City out of the storm’s path. In the past week, they have saved over 100 dogs. They are in need of fosters. If you aren’t in NYC, you can use Waldo’s Rescue Pen’s Amazon wishlist to buy supplies for the foster pets.

Humane Society of Broward County

The Humane Society of Broward County took in 32 animals evacuated from North Florida shelters that lacked safe indoor accommodations. After veterinary clearance, the pets will be in need of fosters and forever families. Donations will help the shelter care for these animals.