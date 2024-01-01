fostering
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a Dog From (or Donate to) an International Rescue Organization
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
- lifestyle
What to Expect When Fostering a Kitten
Besides plenty of cuteness, of course.
- lifestyle
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- lifestyle
Fostering a Dog for Even a Couple Days Increases Their Chances of Adoption, Study Says
Even a small amount of quality time makes a huge difference to shelter pups.
- lifestyle
LA Residents Could Get Paid to Foster Pets
A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
- lifestyle
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- lifestyle
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
- lifestyle
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’s Fostering 23 Dogs
The actress is a huge advocate for animal rescue.
- lifestyle
When Is It Too Early to Get a Dog Together?
You’re in love, but is it irresponsible to add four paws to the mix? Here’s some input for your consideration.
- behavior
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want.
- lifestyle
Shelters Are Turning Away Dogs Right Now. Here’s Why You Should Foster Them
Rescues and shelters need you to take on foster dogs this winter as a respiratory illness spreads.
- lifestyle
7 Reasons Why You Should Foster a Pet Over the Holidays
It’s one of the best ways you can spend your time this season.
- lifestyle
How 6 Orgs Find Joy and Help Adoptable Animals During the Holiday Season
The holiday season is not so jolly for a lot of pet rescues. Here’s how they help their animals — and their volunteers and staff members — this time of year.
- lifestyle
“Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw and Royal Canin Want Your Local Animal Shelter to Win $1,000
The rescue advocate and pet nutrition brand are partnering with Greater Good Charities for a contest that will reward 20 shelters across the U.S. $1,000 grants.
- lifestyle
Should You Take an Adoptable Pet For a Test Drive?
Some animal rescues allow trial runs for interested adopters. Get the scoop on how foster-to-adopt programs work.
- lifestyle
Did You Know 25% of Shelter Dogs Are Purebred?
If your heart is set on a purebred pup, start your search at breed-specific rescue organizations.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Animals Affected by Hurricane Idalia
Rescue organizations are in need of donations and adoptions after the storm.
- lifestyle
How to Test the Waters of Pet Parenthood
How five aspiring pet parents are getting their feet wet by moonlighting as shelter volunteers and dog walkers.
- lifestyle
How You Can Help the Animals of Maui During These Deadly Wildfires
For starters, you can donate to Maui Humane Society as they help pets on the ground.
- lifestyle
The Brooklyn Cat Cafe Is Like Something Out of a Hollywood Rom-Com
NYC’s only nonprofit cat cafe is almost too good to be real. Catch their Feline Film Festival this Saturday, June 10.
- lifestyle
You’ve Got Company: How to Cohabitate with a New Dog
Boundaries, right? But if they end up sleeping in bed, that’s cool, too.
- lifestyle
Where Have All the Fosters Gone?
This is the Paula Cole parody that rescue orgs are singing as they struggle to find people to foster pets.
- lifestyle
Kate Mara Is Funding the Adoption Fees of 10 Georgia Pups Who Need Homes
The dogs are graduates of Canine CellMates’ alternative sentencing program, which pairs dogs with people charged with felonies in Fulton County, Georgia.
- lifestyle
How Korean K9 Gives Dogs Rescued From the Meat Trade a Second Shot at Life
The rescue’s founder, Gina Boehler, on her mission to help these pups start over.
- lifestyle
A Guide to Fostering Pets When You Have Kids
Advice from parents who truly do it all.
- lifestyle
10 Foster-Fail Stories That Will Tempt You to Do the Same
Adopting a foster pet doesn’t isn’t always the right choice. But for these families, it turned out to be the only one.
- lifestyle
Pups Without Borders: It All Started With a (Dog Named) Storm
Eve Bañuelos on how a pregnant dog and a pandemic layoff inspired her to start an organization that rescues dogs in California and Mexico as shelters overflow.
- lifestyle
The Misunderstood Pit Bull Is at the Top of Yves’s Advocacy List
The model, activist, and musician on his activism philosophy: “I’ve always been drawn to those who have been left behind, forgotten, misunderstood. I relate to them on a very deep, personal level. No matter how different you are, everyone deserves a chance.”
- lifestyle
4,000 Beagles Rescued From a Research Facility Need Homes
It’s one paw in front of the other for these dogs as they adjust to life in safe homes.
- lifestyle
Inflation Is Causing People to Surrender Their Pets
The time to foster is now.
- lifestyle
Off Broadway: Muddy Paws’ Founder Went From Musician to Matchmaker
Rachael Ziering walked away from a career on Broadway to make the pet adoption process more inclusive.
- lifestyle
6 Things to Know Before Fostering a Cat
Ready to make a difference in a kitten’s life?
- lifestyle
A Rescue Kitten Cafe Opens in Venice...and It’s Called Tiny Beans
Adoptable kittens, nitro cold brew, and beach vibes? On my way...
- lifestyle
How to Help Animals Impacted by Hurricane Ida
Hundreds of dogs, cats, and rabbits have been evacuated. These front-line organizations need donations, fosters, and adopters.
- lifestyle
How to Start an Animal Rescue
If you are ready to take the plunge and start your own dog or cat rescue, this guide will help you set up a successful non-profit.
- lifestyle
Picard’s Dog Was Inspired by Patrick Stewart’s Pit Bull Advocacy
The legendary actor fell in love and is now a Pit Bull champion.
- lifestyle
Keeping Finn’s Henry Friedman Calls From the Road to Talk Van Life & Dog Rescue
“I do enjoy this nomadic lifestyle, but we don’t just go to Mexico to enjoy the beaches. We’re there to help dogs, make donations, make a difference — which, for me, adds a lot more meaning to traveling around in a van.”
- lifestyle
How to Welcome a Foster Dog
Help! I’ve just taken in a foster dog—what do I do next?
- lifestyle
The Beagle Freedom Project
Helps ease retired lab Beagles into new lives, and a whole new world.