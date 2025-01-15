Much of the Los Angeles area has been gutted by fires that first broke out last week, decimating thousands of homes and killing at least 24 people opens in a new tab . As high winds in the area continue opens in a new tab , firefighters are working to mitigate further damage. Meanwhile, shelters and rescues are posting on social media with calls for rescuers and foster volunteers to help clear their shelters of pets who were there before the fires. This way, they can make room for new pets who have been separated from their families during mandatory evacuations. There are also pets rescued from the fires who need new homes — or at least temporary ones.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering or know someone who is, please share the below list. Kinship will continue to add to the below as we learn of more efforts, and please DM us @kinshippets on Instagram with any suggestions of organizations we should include. Please also consult our list opens in a new tab of shelters and rescues asking for donations at this time (as well as those that are housing evacuees and their pets).

If you foster a pet or adopt one right now, you’re helping relieve space at the shelters and allowing for them to take in more animals. See the rescues and other organizations with adoptable pets or pets in need of fostering below. We’ve also included other fundraising efforts in support of these organizations.

Los Angeles Animal Services

LA Animal Services opens in a new tab has posted a plea opens in a new tab for both adopters and fosters to open up space for displaced pets in their six shelters. LAAS is still waiving their adoption fee. opens in a new tab You can sign up to foster here opens in a new tab .

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC)

DACC has waived all adoption fees opens in a new tab for large and small animals. Learn more about adopting here opens in a new tab , and if you are interested in volunteering, please email them first at volunteer@animalcare.lacounty.gov opens in a new tab .

Stray Cat Alliance

Stray Cat Alliance put out a call opens in a new tab on their Instagram for foster applications. They wrote: “If you have the space and the ability to foster a cat or kitten, your home could be the safe haven these felines desperately need. By opening your heart and providing temporary shelter, you can give these animals a chance for survival and comfort during this overwhelming time.” You can apply to foster here opens in a new tab .

Santa Barbara Humane

Santa Barbara Humane has taken in pets opens in a new tab previously placed at Pasadena Humane, and they are asking for people to adopt those dogs. They are also asking for donations at this time. You can apply to adopt a dog here opens in a new tab .

Luxe Paws

The local LA cat rescue opens in a new tab is still calling for foster volunteers and adopters while they provide support for pets across the city. You can foster here opens in a new tab and apply to adopt here opens in a new tab .

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah

Best Friends Animal Society, which dubs itself opens in a new tab the largest no-kill shelter in the U.S., moved 58 cats and 26 dogs out of LA-area shelters last weekend. Per People, all 84 animals were flown opens in a new tab to their sanctuary in Utah, near the Arizona border. Wings of Rescue opens in a new tab , a 501 (c) 3 that flies pets out of at-risk shelters and natural disaster zones, flew the pets to Utah, where they received necessary medical care before they went to the sanctuary. The good news: They are already finding homes opens in a new tab . Here are the adoptable animals opens in a new tab on their website.

Angel City PitBulls (ACPB)

ACPB opens in a new tab was part of the rescue last weekend with Best Friends Animal Society, and they posted on their Instagram asking for adopters, fosters, and volunteers. Learn how you can adopt from them here opens in a new tab and apply to become a foster here opens in a new tab .

San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society opens in a new tab is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for their Empty the Shelters event opens in a new tab and is reducing adoption fees for adult dogs and cats (seven months and older) to $25.

They wrote: “This promotion comes at a critical time, as shelters across Los Angeles are overwhelmed with animals impacted by the Palisades and Eaton Fires. We’ve been stepping in to assist, but to continue this lifesaving effort, we need to free up space in our own facilities. By adopting, you’re not only giving a pet a loving home — you’re also directly helping to support shelters in Los Angeles working tirelessly to rescue and care for animals affected by the fires.”

East Bay SCPCA

Last Sunday, a team from the East Bay SPCA opens in a new tab in Oakland, California, brought back 10 dogs from an LA shelter who are now available for adoption. “Every kennel counts in a crisis like this,” Karalyn Aronow, vice president of operations for the East Bay SPCA, told NBC Bay Area opens in a new tab . “We’re glad this transport could create space for more animals and relieve some of the pressure on neighboring shelters.” Learn more about the adoption process at East Bay here opens in a new tab and about fostering here opens in a new tab .

The Dogist

Elias Weiss Friedman opens in a new tab , the writer and photographer behind the popular Instagram account The Dogist opens in a new tab helped with the rescue-flight efforts last weekend as well. Friedman spoke with KCAL News opens in a new tab about his efforts to help shelters find fosters and adopters for animals so there is room for more animals displaced by the fires. Many of these pets at the shelters are being cared for until they can be reunited with their parents, so it’s crucial that shelters can make room for them.

He told the news outlet that he’s noticed LA pet parents who’ve lost their homes are remaining hopeful — as long as their pets are OK. “Pets are a sense of home to lots of people, and if you’ve lost your home but you still have your dog, in a way, it’s like, things can be replaced.” So far, he’s raised close to $200,000 to help shelters across the city.

Note that this is only a handful of shelters who need help. Please also keep the following LA-areas shelters on your mind as you consider where to take your efforts during this crisis (we will continue to add to the list).