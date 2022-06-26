The Dogist x Kinship March for Pride · Kinship

The Dogist x Kinship March for Pride

Behold, the best-dressed pets at the 2022 NYC Pride March!

by Kinship
June 26, 2022
Black and tan dog wearing a rainbow scarf in a woman's arms at The Wildest Pride Parade
Pippi, Dachshund (1 y/o)
Photos: The Dogist

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan yesterday for the first time in two years, and we sent photographer Elias Weiss Friedman, aka The Dogist, on assignment for Kinship to document the historical moment. From bandana-donning Dachshunds to tutu-sporting Pomskies, he captured the most festive pets in the city. Check ’em out (then watch the Reel below)!

Franny
Franny, Pug (6 m/o)
The Dogist
Sullivan
Sullivan, Lab mix (2 y/o)
The Dogist
Shadow Chelios Jr
Shadow Chelios Jr, Chihuahua mix
The Dogist
Luna
Luna, mix
The Dogist
Oat Milk
Oat Milk, Doodle
The Dogist
Fitz
Fitz, Spaniel mix
The Dogist
Basil
Basil, Dalmatian (5 m/o)
The Dogist
Callie
Callie, Pomsky (6 y/o)
The Dogist
Pippi, Dachshund, 1 y/o
Pippi, Dachshund (1 y/o)
The Dogist
Lulu, Chihuahua, 3 y/o
Lulu, Chihuahua (3 y/o)
The Dogist
Drama, Corgi (2 y/o)
The Dogist
Stella, Pug (9 m/o)
The Dogist

