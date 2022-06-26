The Dogist x Kinship March for Pride
Behold, the best-dressed pets at the 2022 NYC Pride March!
by Kinship
June 26, 2022
The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan yesterday for the first time in two years, and we sent photographer Elias Weiss Friedman, aka The Dogist, on assignment for Kinship to document the historical moment. From bandana-donning Dachshunds to tutu-sporting Pomskies, he captured the most festive pets in the city. Check ’em out (then watch the Reel below)!
