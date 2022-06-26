The Dogist x Kinship March for Pride

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan yesterday for the first time in two years, and we sent photographer Elias Weiss Friedman, aka The Dogist, on assignment for Kinship to document the historical moment. From bandana-donning Dachshunds to tutu-sporting Pomskies, he captured the most festive pets in the city. Check ’em out (then watch the Reel below)!

Franny, Pug (6 m/o) The Dogist Sullivan, Lab mix (2 y/o) The Dogist

Shadow Chelios Jr, Chihuahua mix The Dogist Luna, mix The Dogist

Oat Milk, Doodle The Dogist Fitz, Spaniel mix The Dogist

Basil, Dalmatian (5 m/o) The Dogist Callie, Pomsky (6 y/o) The Dogist

Pippi, Dachshund (1 y/o) The Dogist Lulu, Chihuahua (3 y/o) The Dogist