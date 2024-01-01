dog adoption
- lifestyle
Want to Adopt a Senior Dog? Here’s Your Cheat Sheet to Achieving Your Dream
How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a Dog From (or Donate to) an International Rescue Organization
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
- lifestyle
The Pros and Cons of “Apartment Dogs”
Any of these breeds are great for city living and available at shelters and rescues.
- lifestyle
A Facebook Scam Has Devastated an Oregon Animal Shelter—And They Need Your Help
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
- lifestyle
How Will Getting a Dog Affect My Social Life?
Your real friends will understand, and your new ones will also be obsessed with their pups.
- lifestyle
Bernadette Peters Brings Adoptable Dogs to Broadway This Saturday
Tony winner and Broadway Barks founder Bernadette Peters tells us about her nonprofit’s star-studded adoption event.
- lifestyle
The Hard Truth: Some So-Called “Rescues” Are Hoarding Situations in Disguise
Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.
- lifestyle
100 Cats And 2 Dogs Were Rescued From A Home In Pennsylvania
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
- lifestyle
You Must Love Mutts on National Mutt Day
July 31 is National Mutt Day. Here are nine reasons why a mixed-breed dog would make a great new addition to your family.
- behavior
How to Help an Anxious Dog Conquer Their Fears
Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.
- lifestyle
Can You Identify Dog Breeds Visually?
The truth is breed labels are often wrong.
- lifestyle
The Rule of 3s — Learn About Your Rescue Dog’s Major Milestones
What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.
- lifestyle
“Should I Adopt an Adult Rescue Dog?”
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
- lifestyle
Four Things to Do If You Want to Adopt a Dog From Another Country
Fall in love abroad? Follow these simple steps to bring your new family member home.
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
- lifestyle
Healthy Pets Are Being Euthanized in LA Shelters for “Bogus” Reasons
“No kill? It just means slow kill,” one volunteer says of the unprecedented shelter crisis.
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- lifestyle
Fostering a Dog for Even a Couple Days Increases Their Chances of Adoption, Study Says
Even a small amount of quality time makes a huge difference to shelter pups.
- lifestyle
This Rescue Organization Has Made a Puerto Rican Island a Safe Haven for Pets
Vieques is now an island where “you don’t see roaming, starving dogs and cats.”
- lifestyle
Dogs Who Have Roommates at Shelters Are Less Stressed, New Study Finds
This often means they get adopted faster, too.
- lifestyle
The Daily Show’s “InDogCision” Events Aim to Rescue Pets—and Democracy
This Friday, New Yorkers can go to the first installation to adopt dogs and register to vote.
- lifestyle
Pet-Specific Playlists on Music Streaming Services Are a Thing. Do Cats and Dogs Like Them?
Research says, just like us, animals love a good jam.
- lifestyle
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up—but it’s perfectly complete.
- lifestyle
The “Pet Effect”: How Becoming a Pet Parent Could Seriously Improve Your Health and Life
The psychological theory that a cat or dog is the answer to true happiness is one we can’t argue with.
- lifestyle
Celebrate the Grand Opening of Pup Culture’s New Space This Weekend
The celebration features free food, vendor booths, and adoptable dogs.
- lifestyle
In Gemini Season 2024, We All Contain Multitudes
Geminis are the cats who know how to use the toilet like a human.
- lifestyle
Fashion Photographer Mike Ruiz Uses His Photo Magic to Get Shelter Pups Adopted
Shelters are in desperate need of photographers, so he's calling on his colleagues to do the same.
- lifestyle
Everything You Actually *Need* When You Get a New Dog
All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.
- lifestyle
3 Ways You Can Help Pets Affected by the Texas Floods
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
- lifestyle
French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
- health
When Can a Puppy Leave Their Mom?
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
- lifestyle
7 Things I Wish People Knew About My Deaf Dog—and Why You Should Adopt One
I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.
- lifestyle
How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
- lifestyle
How Long Should You Grieve Your Dog Before Getting a New One?
Here’s some advice as you struggle to make this hard decision.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- lifestyle
9 Tips To Find a Lost Dog—Fast
Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery founder Nicole Asher’s pro tips for getting your missing pup home safe.
- lifestyle
LA Residents Could Get Paid to Foster Pets
A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
- lifestyle
Tom Holland Pays Tribute to His “Lady”—His Late Dog, Tessa
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was a beloved member of the actor’s family for 10 years.
- lifestyle
Los Angeles Bans New Breeding Permits Due to Shelter Overcrowding
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
- lifestyle
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
- lifestyle
50 Dogs and Cats Were Rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
- lifestyle
The ASPCA Rescued 300 Mistreated Dogs Across Four States in Only 30 Days
Here’s how they were able to pull off this incredible feat.
- lifestyle
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
- lifestyle
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.