The Daily Show’s “InDogCision” Events Aim to Rescue Pets—and Democracy
This Friday, New Yorkers can go to the first installation to adopt dogs and register to vote.
If you’re a fan of The Daily Show, you’re probably familiar with “Indecision,” the recurring series of election coverage that Jon Stewart released starting in 2000. After leaving the show in 2015, Stewart returned last year as a weekly guest host, and The Daily Showopens in a new tab recently revealed that “Indecision” will be back for the 2024 election. Yesterday, they announced a special event for lovers of dogs and democracy alike: “InDogCision 2024: Rescuing Democracy.”opens in a new tab
InDogCision will include adoptable pets, dog photoshoots, puppy swag, giveaways, and the opportunity to register to vote. “We’re gonna get dogs adopted, we’re gonna get people registered to vote, and we’re gonna save — I can’t say it — dog-ocracy,” Stewart said in an Instagram video.opens in a new tab
The event is in partnership with Headcountopens in a new tab, an organization that helps people register to vote (usually at concerts), and Animal Havenopens in a new tab, an animal shelter where Jon Stewart rescuedopens in a new tab his own beloved pup.
The first event will take place Friday, June 21, at Animal Haven. But if you’re not New York based, don’t worry: InDogCision will be going on the road, partnering with different animal welfare organizations at each location.
The next stop will be in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention on July 14, where they’ll partner with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.opens in a new tab The last stop is Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, in partnership with PAWS Chicago.opens in a new tab The Daily Show will be filming coverage from the RNC and DNC, and each DogCision event promises special guest appearances.
To participate in the New York event taking place Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., RSVP on the Animal Haven website (all attendees must RSVP separately).
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
