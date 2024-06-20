The Daily Show’s “InDogCision” Aims to Rescue Pets—and Democracy · Kinship

Skip to main content

The Daily Show’s “InDogCision” Events Aim to Rescue Pets—and Democracy

This Friday, New Yorkers can go to the first installation to adopt dogs and register to vote.

by Sio Hornbuckle
June 20, 2024
Jon Stewart and two dogs bringing awareness to dog adoption event.
Photo Courtesy of @thedailyshow

If you’re a fan of The Daily Show, you’re probably familiar with “Indecision,” the recurring series of election coverage that Jon Stewart released starting in 2000. After leaving the show in 2015, Stewart returned last year as a weekly guest host, and The Daily Show recently revealed that “Indecision” will be back for the 2024 election. Yesterday, they announced a special event for lovers of dogs and democracy alike: “InDogCision 2024: Rescuing Democracy.”

InDogCision will include adoptable pets, dog photoshoots, puppy swag, giveaways, and the opportunity to register to vote. “We’re gonna get dogs adopted, we’re gonna get people registered to vote, and we’re gonna save — I can’t say it — dog-ocracy,” Stewart said in an Instagram video. 

The event is in partnership with Headcount, an organization that helps people register to vote (usually at concerts), and Animal Haven, an animal shelter where Jon Stewart rescued his own beloved pup. 

Related article
Jon Stewart tears up honoring his late dog Dipper on The Daily Show: 'In a world of good boys, he was the best'

Jon Stewart Breaks Into Tears Sharing the Loss of His Rescue Dog

Watch the heartbreaking — and heartwarming — tribute to his three-legged rescue Pittie, Dipper.

The first event will take place Friday, June 21, at Animal Haven. But if you’re not New York based, don’t worry: InDogCision will be going on the road, partnering with different animal welfare organizations at each location.

The next stop will be in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention on July 14, where they’ll partner with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. The last stop is Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, in partnership with PAWS Chicago. The Daily Show will be filming coverage from the RNC and DNC, and each DogCision event promises special guest appearances. 

To participate in the New York event taking place Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., RSVP on the Animal Haven website (all attendees must RSVP separately).

RSVP to InDogCisionNEW-Ext-Link Icon

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

Related articles