Jon Stewart Breaks Into Tears Sharing the Loss of His Rescue Dog

On the most recent episode of The Daily Show, viewers got a more personal glimpse into the host’s life than usual when Jon Stewart ended the show by sharing the news that his dog, Dipper, had died. Dipper was a three-legged (or tripod) brindle Pit Bull Stewart’s family rescued from Animal Haven opens in a new tab , a no-kill shelter in New York City.

Stewart hosted The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015, and returned as the weekly Monday guest host this February; he’ll be guest hosting opens in a new tab through the presidential election. At the end of this Monday’s show, Stewart told the story of Dipper’s adoption: Over a decade ago, his kids wanted to raise money for Animal Haven, so they set up a table selling cupcakes outside the shelter. Then, some volunteers brought out a Pit Bull puppy who’d lost a leg in a car accident.

At this point in the story, Stewart broke down in tears and pulled a box of tissues from under his desk. “I thought I’d get further,” he said before continuing.

His family went home with the Pit Bull that day. They named him Dipper, and Dipper became a fixture at The Daily Show — he would go along to tapings every day and wait for Stewart to be done. “In a world of good boys, he was the best,” Stewart said.

Courtesy of @dountoanimals

“He met actors and authors and presidents and kings and he did what the Taliban could not do, which is put a scare into Malala Yousafzai,” Stewart joked before showing a video of Yousafzai in a hallway at the studio, retreating away from Dipper’s barks.

Then, he shared that Dipper had passed the previous day, surrounded by his family. “He was ready,” Stewart said.

“Boy, my wish for you is one day you find that dog, that one dog that just…it’s the best,” Stewart told the audience. He ended the episode by showing a video of Dipper playing joyfully in the snow.

