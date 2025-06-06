Watch Adoptable Rescue Dogs Face off in the NHL’s “Stanley Pup” Tonight
The adorable game airs June 6 and June 8—and it’s all for a great cause.
For hockey fans, it almost doesn’t get bigger than the Stanley Cup, the award granted to the champion of the National Hockey League playoffs. Almost. If you ask animal lovers, one award might take the cake: For the second year, the NHL is airing the Stanley Pup,opens in new tab a friendly competition between teams of rescue dogs.
Tonight, 32 puppies will take to the ice — one representing each of the NHL’s teams. To the delight of die-hard hockey fans, the pups are given adorable team-specific nicknames. A Husky / Shepherd mix named Arizona has been re-titled “Lickolaj Yellers” after the Winnipeg Jets’ forward, Nikolaj Ehlers. Wyatt, a Lab / Terrier mix, will be appearing as Rasmus Dahleash in honor of the Buffalo Sabres’ captain, Rasmus Dahlin. You get the gist.
The game spotlights animal rescue, aiming to raise awareness for the millions of animalsopens in new tab who enter the shelter system every year. Some major celebrities — including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Bublé, George Lopez, Tim Allen, Nikki Glaser, Will Reeve, Cedric the Entertainer, Paula Abdul, and Cheri Oteri — will be making appearances to support the cause and promote individual adoptable animals. Fan-favorite NHL stars from across the country will be present, too. Also, there will be cat DJs. Oh, and a rescue pig is singing the national anthem.
Each of the 32 athletes are adoptable; they’re traveling from NYC Second Chance Rescue,opens in new tab Lucky Dog Animal Rescue,opens in new tab Wolf Trap Animal Rescue,opens in new tab Brandywine Valley SPCA,opens in new tab and Humane Rescue Alliance.opens in new tab Most of the pups have already been adopted, but there are still several awaiting homes.
You can view each of the adoptable pups at the link below. Support your team tonight at 5:30 p.m. EST on TruTV or June 8 at 7 p.m. EST on NHLN.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
