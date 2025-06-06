Watch Adoptable Rescue Dogs Face off in the NHL’s “Stanley Pup” Tonight · Kinship

Watch Adoptable Rescue Dogs Face off in the NHL’s “Stanley Pup” Tonight

The adorable game airs June 6 and June 8—and it’s all for a great cause.

by Sio Hornbuckle
June 6, 2025
NHL To Host First-Ever 'Stanley Pup' Rescue Dog Competition.
Photo Courtesy of NHL

For hockey fans, it almost doesn’t get bigger than the Stanley Cup, the award granted to the champion of the National Hockey League playoffs. Almost. If you ask animal lovers, one award might take the cake: For the second year, the NHL is airing the Stanley Pup, a friendly competition between teams of rescue dogs.

Tonight, 32 puppies will take to the ice — one representing each of the NHL’s teams. To the delight of die-hard hockey fans, the pups are given adorable team-specific nicknames. A Husky / Shepherd mix named Arizona has been re-titled “Lickolaj Yellers” after the Winnipeg Jets’ forward, Nikolaj Ehlers. Wyatt, a Lab / Terrier mix, will be appearing as Rasmus Dahleash in honor of the Buffalo Sabres’ captain, Rasmus Dahlin. You get the gist.

Stanley Pup
Photo: NHL

The game spotlights animal rescue, aiming to raise awareness for the millions of animals who enter the shelter system every year. Some major celebrities — including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Bublé, George Lopez, Tim Allen, Nikki Glaser, Will Reeve, Cedric the Entertainer, Paula Abdul, and Cheri Oteri — will be making appearances to support the cause and promote individual adoptable animals. Fan-favorite NHL stars from across the country will be present, too. Also, there will be cat DJs. Oh, and a rescue pig is singing the national anthem.

NHL
Photo: NHL

Each of the 32 athletes are adoptable; they’re traveling from  NYC Second Chance Rescue, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, Brandywine Valley SPCA, and Humane Rescue Alliance. Most of the pups have already been adopted, but there are still several awaiting homes.

You can view each of the adoptable pups at the link below. Support your team tonight at 5:30 p.m. EST on TruTV or June 8 at 7 p.m. EST on NHLN.

Meet the pupsNEW-Ext-Link Icon

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

