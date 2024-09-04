A Las Vegas Shelter Will Pay You $200 to Foster a Dog

Since 2020, the number of animals in shelters has been steadily increasing — and the consequences have been tragic. According to the ASPCA, over six million pets enter animal shelters in the United States each year, and about 920,000 of those animals are euthanized. In Las Vegas, one shelter has experienced the difficulties of overcrowding first hand, and they’re offering a financial incentive for fosters who can help alleviate the strain.

Last month, The Animal Foundation opens in a new tab took in 338 animals in just two days, putting their total number of animals at 853 — past critical capacity. “Our kennels are full, and we are now using emergency pop-up kennels to temporarily house dogs in our community center,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “We desperately need adopters, fosters, and rescue transfers to help us manage our population and ensure the well-being of our animals and staff. When there are this many dogs so close together, we are at a higher risk of infectious disease.”

Now, The Animal Foundation is launching a program to incentivize fostering. Fostering doesn’t help just one pet in need of some love and attention; it also frees up much-needed shelter space for another. “The goal is to place 75 dogs into month-long foster homes within a 3-day period to create vital space in the shelter,” The Animal Foundation explained in a news release. opens in a new tab So far, the shelter has placed 15 dogs into foster homes.

From September 3 through September 5, people who commit to fostering a dog will receive a $200 incentive. The Animal Foundation will also provide pet supplies to the fosters, including food. “This program represents a critical step in our efforts to expand our network of fosters and create space in our shelter for the animals who need us most,” Kelsey Pizzi, communications mnager at The Animal Foundation, said in a statement. opens in a new tab

It’s not the first program of its kind. The Animal Foundation took inspiration from pay-to-foster programs in Los Angeles opens in a new tab and Philadelphia. The programs can be controversial: Some worry that people who might not take good care of the animals may take in fosters purely for financial gain. However, others argue that incentive programs break down economic barriers for those who truly desire to protect animals.

The shelter is open from 11 am to 7 pm; locals can show up at any time or pre-fill the foster application. People outside of the Las Vegas area can help The Animal Foundation care for pets in need by donating at the link below.