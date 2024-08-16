The ASPCA Rescued Over 100 Dogs From a Dogfighting Operation

Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.

In August of 2023, the St. Petersburg Police Department, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched Operation Pedigree: opens in a new tab a mission intended to investigate a dogfighting ring they had discovered operating in several counties in Florida. This summer, they were able to arrest 23 suspects on drug trafficking and dog fighting charges — and with the help of the ASPCA, they saved over 100 dogs from horrific conditions.

The investigation began when police received a tip that one man was trafficking drugs through Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. After undercover detectives gathered more information, they discovered that the drug traffickers were also involved with a massive dogfighting ring in Florida and Georgia.

The St. Petersburg Police Department called in assistance from the The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), an organization that has saved almost 6,000 victims of dogfighting.

“Dogfighting is a brutal form of animal cruelty in which dogs are exploited and forced to fight one another for the entertainment and profit of spectators,” the ASPCA explains. opens in a new tab “These dogs suffer the worst kind of human betrayal, and sadly, it is much more common than many people realize. The ASPCA estimates there are tens of thousands of individuals forcing hundreds of thousands of dogs to train, fight and suffer every year.”

On July 18, 111 dogs were found living in tiny kennels, and the ASPCA helped remove them to safety. Many of the dogs had scars and untreated medical conditions. Six people were charged with animal baiting and fighting.

The ASPCA is continuing to offer support to the investigation to help bring justice to the many dogfighting victims; they are providing legal assistance, dogfighting expertise, and veterinary and behavioral forensic exams. They’re also treating the dogs for medical issues and providing them shelter.

“The ASPCA is committed to working alongside law enforcement and other animal welfare agencies to bring dogfighting to an end by deploying our specialized subject matter experts to provide critical case support and consultation, as we are doing with this investigation,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re deeply grateful to all the agencies involved in this case for pursuing justice for these animals and continuing to make animal welfare a priority in Florida.”

You can support the ASPCA’s vital work protecting animals in need by donating at the link below.