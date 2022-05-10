Anyone who has seen the show knows that Queer Eye’s Fab Five loves making us ugly-cry with their cross-country spiritual makeovers. Queer Eye, which features a group of four gay men and one nonbinary superstar as they introduce positivity and beard oil into the lives of everyday heroes, has been a hit since it premiered on Netflix in 2018. This group gives all of themselves to heroes who are known for doing the same in their own communities. It’s no wonder that after long weeks of helping others, they turn to their pets to help share the load when the camera stops rolling — and sometimes when it hasn’t. Check out the dogs and cats who keep our Fab Five feeling fabulous.

Antoni

Antoni, the group’s resident food expert, is the proud dog parent/dad-ager of Insta-star, Neon opens in a new tab , a rescue dog from Austin. Antoni and husband Kevin Harrington began fostering Neon in early 2020 when production of Queer Eye was paused due to the pandemic. When production returned, Neon took no time in taking to the spotlight — the pup can be spotted several times in the show’s most recent season.

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness, or JVN as he’s known to his nearest and dearest Insta-followers, doesn’t believe in binaries when it comes to gender OR pets. The show’s hair expert is the proud parent of dogs Elton and Pablo, as well as cats Larry, Liza, Tildy, Lady G, and Baggy. Would you expect anything less than seven pets from someone with as much love to give as JVN? Plus, there’s no better proof of the friend-mance going on between Antoni and JVN than the fact they both adopted their shelter pups from the same Austin-based rescue, Austin Pets Alive! opens in a new tab

Karamo Brown

If you watch the show, you can tell Karamo Brown knows the power a positive attitude can have in life. It takes that kind of special mentality to raise a pet for over 15 years, which is just what he did with his dog, Logan. Brown adopted Logan when he was just a puppy and credits the Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua mix with helping with his depression.

In October of 2020, the Fab Five’s culture expert told People magazine, “I just always think back to those moments of when I felt so alone and in such a dark place. It was my animal, my pet, my little family member, that was the first one encouraging me and pulling me out of that space.” With a pup like Logan, it’s no wonder Karamo is able to bring that energy into his role on Queer Eye and transform the lives of everyday heroes.

Bobby Berk

Let’s be real: we all know interior design expert Bobby Berk has the most time-consuming job of the Fab Five (sorry JVN but a haircut takes what? An hour?). It’s no wonder Bobby chose a dog who could match his energy with Bimini the Mini Labradoodle pup! Together with husband Dewey Do, Bobby adopted Bimini in the summer of 2021 and wasted no time in making the curly cutie the star of his Instagram feed. From hiking in LA to helping heroes on the road, Bimini can’t stand to be too far away from her dad’s side.

Tan France

After doing a thorough search on his Instagram (we know, tough job) it does not appear that Tan France, the Fab Five’s style expert, is a current pet dad. Instead, Tan is devoting most of his time to being a human dad to his adorable son Ismail along with his husband Rob. So we’ll give him a pass this time, but only because he looks so freaking majestic on this horse.