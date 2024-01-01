cat adoption
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a Dog From (or Donate to) an International Rescue Organization
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
- lifestyle
A Facebook Scam Has Devastated an Oregon Animal Shelter—And They Need Your Help
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
- lifestyle
The Hard Truth: Some So-Called “Rescues” Are Hoarding Situations in Disguise
Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.
- lifestyle
100 Cats And 2 Dogs Were Rescued From A Home In Pennsylvania
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
- lifestyle
What to Expect When Fostering a Kitten
Besides plenty of cuteness, of course.
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
- lifestyle
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- lifestyle
This Rescue Organization Has Made a Puerto Rican Island a Safe Haven for Pets
Vieques is now an island where “you don’t see roaming, starving dogs and cats.”
- lifestyle
10 Questions to Ask a Shelter About an Adoptable Cat
From medical history to adoption fees to litter preferences, here is everything you need to know.
- lifestyle
Pet-Specific Playlists on Music Streaming Services Are a Thing. Do Cats and Dogs Like Them?
Research says, just like us, animals love a good jam.
- lifestyle
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up—but it’s perfectly complete.
- lifestyle
The “Pet Effect”: How Becoming a Pet Parent Could Seriously Improve Your Health and Life
The psychological theory that a cat or dog is the answer to true happiness is one we can’t argue with.
- lifestyle
A Guide to Naming Your Cat
How to christen your cat with an ingenious name (and IG handle).
- lifestyle
How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- lifestyle
LA Residents Could Get Paid to Foster Pets
A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
- lifestyle
Are Men Discovering Their Softer Side? New Report Finds More Males Are Adopting Cats
Man has a new best friend.
- lifestyle
Los Angeles Bans New Breeding Permits Due to Shelter Overcrowding
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
- lifestyle
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
- lifestyle
50 Dogs and Cats Were Rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
- lifestyle
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
- lifestyle
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- lifestyle
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
- lifestyle
These Major Celebrities Have Rescued Dogs—Now So Many More Pets Are Getting Adopted
From hosting fundraisers to posting about their adopted pets, stars can have a huge impact on animal-rescue efforts.
- lifestyle
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
- lifestyle
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
- lifestyle
These Super Bowl LVIII Stars Are Animal Rescue Champions — Whether They Win or Not
Here’s a play-by-play of the 49ers and Chiefs’ animal adoption advocacy.
- lifestyle
What It Takes to Convince Your Partner to Adopt a Pet
Can you spell “compromise?”
- lifestyle
A Shelter Will “Neuter Your Ex” For You—Plus, 10 More Pet-Friendly Ways to Exact Revenge
Like this New Jersey shelter, you can add a purpose to your payback this Valentine’s Day.
- lifestyle
A New Report Finds That 35% of Cats and Dogs Are Homeless
It is a serious issue around the world.
- lifestyle
Is Cat Fostering the Antidote to Seasonal Depression?
A new study suggests that fostering can help combat the nationwide loneliness epidemic.
- behavior
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted.
- lifestyle
Animal Shelters Are in “Crisis” Due to the Rising Cost of Living
Overcrowding is at an all-time high.
- lifestyle
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
- lifestyle
7 Reasons Why You Should Foster a Pet Over the Holidays
It’s one of the best ways you can spend your time this season.
- lifestyle
How 6 Orgs Find Joy and Help Adoptable Animals During the Holiday Season
The holiday season is not so jolly for a lot of pet rescues. Here’s how they help their animals — and their volunteers and staff members — this time of year.
- lifestyle
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat—is that really a thing?
- lifestyle
26 Pet Charities to Donate to This Giving Tuesday
A way to pay it forward to our furry friends.
- lifestyle
Should You Give a Pet as a Gift? It Depends
Puppies and kittens are cute, but read this expert advice before attaching a bow to their collars and handing them to a pal.
- lifestyle
“Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw and Royal Canin Want Your Local Animal Shelter to Win $1,000
The rescue advocate and pet nutrition brand are partnering with Greater Good Charities for a contest that will reward 20 shelters across the U.S. $1,000 grants.
- lifestyle
3 Sustainability Reasons to Adopt Your Next Pet From a Shelter
Cue Sarah McLachlan.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a “Less Adoptable” Cat
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats, and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other.