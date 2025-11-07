Animal Care Centers of NYC Are Waiving All Adoption Fees This Week

Royal Canin has announced that it is covering all adoption fees at the Animal Care Centers of NYC in celebration of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, which runs until November 8. The brand also vowed to provide each adopter with a one month supply of food and nutritional information. The ACC is the largest animal shelter in New York City and has several full-service shelters across Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, with more than 500 pets ready for adoption.

"We deeply value the vital work animal shelters like ACC of NYC do every day to care for cats and dogs in need," said Don MacIntosh, vice president, Royal Canin Professional Division in a press release opens in new tab . "Our partnership is about more than waiving adoption fees, it's about working together to ensure every pet is provided with the tailored nutrition they deserve."

A study from Shelter Animals Count back in June reported that 2.8 million opens in new tab cats and dogs entered shelters and rescues across the country from January 2025 to June 2025. While that is technically less than the same period from 2024, adoption rates have also been slightly down, especially for large and medium dogs, as well as senior pets. According to Shelter Animals Count’s forecasting, shelter intake rate is expected to stay on track, though given the recent pet surrenders due to ICE raids opens in new tab and SNAP benefit cuts opens in new tab , it’s likely that shelters and rescues will be pushed to their resource limits.

The ACC had over 15,000 animals in 2024 — but luckily, it was able to place 91 percent of them into forever homes. The usual adoption rate for most shelters is around 25 percent. With this new partnership between Royal Canin and the ACC of NYC, hopefully more animals will be able to find loving families.