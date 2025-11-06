Artist to Paint World’s Longest Dachshund to Help Pets Affected by SNAP Cuts

Portland-based artist Mike Bennett opens in new tab is famous for his bold, colorful cartoon style that brightens locales around the city, from the Portland Aquarium to a mini golf course. Now, he is planning to paint the world’s longest Dachshund, a mural that will stretch around his studio building. While Bennett is a fan of Dachshunds and grew up with two, the upcoming project isn’t just about honoring his favorite breed. It’s also a community-wide fundraiser to help pet parents affected by the cut in SNAP benefits.

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, currently the longest in United States history opens in new tab , the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (known as SNAP) was put on hold on November 1. Approximently 42 million people across the country rely on SNAP to feed their families. While the administration has said that partial SNAP opens in new tab benefits will resume later this month, the relief will take some time opens in new tab and many families are already struggling to make ends meet. SNAP benefits can’t be used for pet food, but households that rely on them are being forced to dip into their budgets to feed themselves, leaving less money for pets.

So, on November 11 opens in new tab , Portland residents — including kids who don’t have school thanks to the Veterans Day holiday — are invited out for the art event opens in new tab . Anyone who makes a donation to Pet Pack PDX opens in new tab , a Portland-based nonprofit in need of pet supplies, will receive a paintbrush and a sticker. Then they’ll be able to add to the massive painting. “There are no rules and no art skills required. Just a community art project doing good for our furry friends,” Bennett said opens in new tab in a video announcing the project.

“Any chance I have to give back in a graceful way, or a creative way, feels really important — and a responsibility,” Bennett told KGW8 News opens in new tab .