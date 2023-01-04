These community resources can help your pet get the food they need.

Animals are expensive. It’s not the most fun thing to talk about, but it’s a fact of pet parenthood. Even after the initial splurges (adoption fees opens in a new tab , spay and neuter surgeries opens in a new tab , vaccinations opens in a new tab , microchipping opens in a new tab , and basic necessities, such as crates opens in a new tab and collars opens in a new tab ), there’s the ongoing need to keep our pets’ bellies full — and those bowls of chow can add up.

No matter how ready we might feel when we first bring home a pup or kitty, unexpected financial difficulties can happen to any of us. With inflation opens in a new tab tightening our budgets even more these days, many people understand feeling unstable or uncertain. Finding yourself unable to feed a pet is a nightmare, and no one should be forced to part with a well-loved family member when there are available community resources that can help. Below are some of the options for feeding a hungry pet on a limited budget.

Local animal shelters

Some shelters have programs that provide food to pets in need. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) keeps a list of shelters opens in a new tab with assistance programs. Not every shelter that offers assistance is included on the list, though, so it’s worth reaching out to a shelter in your area to double-check even if they aren’t listed.

Pets of the Homeless

Pets of the Homeless opens in a new tab is another incredible resource for pets and pet parents in need. The website keeps a database opens in a new tab of free food programs; you just type your city into the search bar, press enter, and browse the options closest to you.

Local food banks

Many food banks and human-focused shelters also collect pet food donations and are able to assist with feeding your pets. Call a food bank near you and ask if they have dog or cat food available. Pets.findhelp.com opens in a new tab is a great place to start: after inputting your zip-code and selecting “pet food pantries,” you can view a list of food banks in your area that offer pet assistance.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels opens in a new tab , an organization that provides free food for seniors, has partnered with PetSmart Charities opens in a new tab to help create delivery programs for pet food, cat litter opens in a new tab , and other pet necessities. Their services vary based on location and not all programs participate. Using their search function, you can search by zip code to find the phone numbers of programs near you and then call to check on their pet-care capabilities.

Veterinarians

Some vet offices keep free and low-cost pet food on hand for qualifying patients. Even if your vet is not able to give you free food, they may be able to recommend more resources; it’s their job to keep your pet safe and healthy, and they’re likely knowledgeable about many local pet programs.

Remember, if you are feeling stressed about feeding your pet, you don’t have to feel that way alone — or for long. There are plenty of people and organizations who get it and want to help you and your best pal get through your tough spot.