10 Brands That Donate to Animal Rescues

Spend your hard-earned cash on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that support worthy causes.

by Jinnie Lee
Updated June 6, 2023
In addition to being the absolute best parts of our lives, pets are a great excuse to online shop. While we love to say things like, “They actually rescued me,” the truth is what they really rescued us from is the need to confront our excessive shopping habits. By channeling our need for commerce into spoiling our animal children, we’ve effectively sacrificed any efforts to ever scale back.

Luckily, there are plenty of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that not only create high-quality items, but are also obsessed with the well-being of animals near and far. Whether it’s dogs in local shelters or endangered species around the world, they want to make sure your hard-earned cash goes towards a well-deserved cause. So, the next time you’re in the mood to treat yourself to a bath bomb, an abstract rug, or even booze, consider supporting one of the brands below.

Cold Picnic
Cold Picnic

The husband-and-wife team of artfully-designed home goods are also the parents of two adopted dogs, and they have continually given back to animal rescues throughout their entrepreneurship. While their proceeds have been distributed amongst many activist nonprofits they believe in, some of their favorite animal-related orgs include Zoos Victoria, WIRES, and Ocean Conservancy.

Pura Vida Bracelets
Pure Vida

Pura Vida, makers of stackable, DIY-style friendship bracelets, donate sales from their charity collections to the causes they care about. It means that every time you purchase a charming piece from their Animal Causes page, five percent of the proceeds are donated to organizations that work toward protecting vulnerable wildlife, such as Rainforest Trust, Sea Turtle Conservancy, and The Elephant Sanctuary. 

Lush
Lush

This bath and beauty company is an OG when it comes to their cruelty-free, handmade products. Buy anything from their Charity Pot collection, and they’ll donate a full 100 percent of proceeds to an org that is “upholding human rights, environmental justice and the protection of animals,” including Beagle Freedom Projec t, which rescues Beagles from inhumane lab testing and research.

Tito’s Vodka
Tito’s Vodka
$30

If you’re a fan of vodka and pups, grab Tito’s the next time you stock the bar. The distiller’s ongoing Vodka for Dog People program donates to nonprofits supporting pets in threatening situations. Over the past year, Tito’s contributed $43K to GreaterGood.org, which provides vet care relief for financially burdened pet owners who are affected by the pandemic. 

Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil

This cruelty-free beauty brand — which infuses rich argan oil into their luxury, cult-fave hair and body products — is committed to various social causes, including the animal welfare efforts of The Sato Project, which rescues and rehomes abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico. Moroccanoil has also supported The Humane Society of United States since 2011 and received the Corporate Consciousness Award from the HSUS in 2017.

Grounded Sage
Grounded Sage

Canadian skincare company Grounded Sage is so committed to animal rescues that they have a too-many-to-count list of orgs they have donated to or continue to donate to. The list includes Bullies In Need, which works to rescue Pit Bulls, and Animal Rescue Foundation of Ontario, which works with the First Nations people to find homes for stray dogs in the area. 

Sydney Hale Co.
Sydney Hale Co.

The Virginia-based Sydney Hale Company is an independent home goods brand that produces its own line of candles, hand soaps, room fragrances, and dog accessories entirely by hand. Not only do they donate 10 percent of their profits to animal rescue orgs, Sydney Hale Co. curates the adorable Insta account @faces_of_rescue, which joyously shouts out “rescued dogs and their people.”

100% pure
100% Pure

If applying cruelty-free beauty products are part of your everyday routine, we recommend checking out 100% Pure’s line of skin, hair, and body products and makeup created from natural fruit dyes. And, with every online order, the company donates a bowl of vitamin-rich vegan dog food to a pup waiting to be adopted at a local shelter.

bottle of rose with dog on label
Rescue Rosé

Los Angeles-based fashion stylist Nola Singer used her experience in the animal rescue world to develop a delicious California rosé wine that can be enjoyed by pet parents and non-pet parents alike. Made from pinot noir grapes from Sonoma County, each bottle of Rescue Rosé sold donates a portion of proceeds to benefit Love Leo Rescue, I Stand With My Pack, and A Purposeful Rescue to help save vulnerable animals in the Los Angeles area.

little beast
Little Beast

Little Beast makes the cutest dog clothes in a range of sizes that will fit your Chihuahua or your Pit Bull. They’ve got striped onesies, tie-dyed hoodies, knit yin-yang sweaters, and more. Plus, when you purchase qualifying items online, Little Beast calculates the exact dollar amount that will be donated at checkout, where customers can even select the animal-rescue nonprofit they want to contribute to.

Jinnie Lee

Jinnie Lee is a Brooklyn-based culture writer who has written for Vogue, Refinery29, Vice, W, Elle, New York Magazine, and others.

