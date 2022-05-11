10 Brands That Donate to Animal Rescues

In addition to being the absolute best parts of our lives, pets are a great excuse to online shop. While we love to say things like, “They actually rescued me,” the truth is what they really rescued us from is the need to confront our excessive shopping habits. By channeling our need for commerce into spoiling our animal children, we’ve effectively sacrificed any efforts to ever scale back.

Luckily, there are plenty of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that not only create high-quality items, but are also obsessed with the well-being of animals near and far. Whether it’s dogs in local shelters or endangered species around the world, they want to make sure your hard-earned cash goes towards a well-deserved cause. So, the next time you’re in the mood to treat yourself to a bath bomb, an abstract rug, or even booze, consider supporting one of the brands below.