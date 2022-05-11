10 Brands That Donate to Animal Rescues
Spend your hard-earned cash on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that support worthy causes.
Share Article
In addition to being the absolute best parts of our lives, pets are a great excuse to online shop. While we love to say things like, “They actually rescued me,” the truth is what they really rescued us from is the need to confront our excessive shopping habits. By channeling our need for commerce into spoiling our animal children, we’ve effectively sacrificed any efforts to ever scale back.
Luckily, there are plenty of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that not only create high-quality items, but are also obsessed with the well-being of animals near and far. Whether it’s dogs in local shelters or endangered species around the world, they want to make sure your hard-earned cash goes towards a well-deserved cause. So, the next time you’re in the mood to treat yourself to a bath bomb, an abstract rug, or even booze, consider supporting one of the brands below.
Jinnie Lee
Jinnie Lee is a Brooklyn-based culture writer who has written for Vogue, Refinery29, Vice, W, Elle, New York Magazine, and others.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
26 Pet Charities to Donate to This Giving Tuesday
A way to pay it forward to our furry friends.
- opens in a new tab
13 Black-Owned Pet Brands You Should Absolutely Shop
Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.
- opens in a new tab
A Multi-Tasking Guide: Drink While You Donate to Animal Shelters
You really can have it all.
- opens in a new tab
The Best Dressed Dogs Are Wearing Little Beast
Founder Jisu Kim on designing sweaters you’ll wanna steal from your dog.
- opens in a new tab
The Cold Picnic Team Runs on Puppy Love — and a “Never-Ending Battle” With Dog Hair
Meet Phillip and Daisy, the pups behind Cold Picnic’s colorful, trendy aesthetic.
- opens in a new tab
The Found My Animal X Petco Collab Has Some Irresistibly Cute Swag
The partnership’s groovy items support animal advocacy and are only available through August 20.