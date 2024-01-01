Articles by Jinnie Lee
Jinnie Lee
Jinnie Lee is a Brooklyn-based culture writer who has written for Vogue, Refinery29, Vice, W, Elle, New York Magazine, and others.
- shopping
23 of the Best Accessories for You and Your Pup This Pride Month
This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
- lifestyle
10 Brands That Donate to Animal Rescues
Spend your hard-earned cash on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that support worthy causes.
Spend your hard-earned cash on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that support worthy causes.
- shopping
Behind the Brand: Dog + Bone
A company set out to prove that not all collars are created equal.
A company set out to prove that not all collars are created equal.
- shopping
Behind the Brand: Pride & Groom
A new line of essential oil-infused dog shampoos are tailored to your pup’s unique fur. Wet dog never smelled so good.
A new line of essential oil-infused dog shampoos are tailored to your pup’s unique fur. Wet dog never smelled so good.
- shopping
Behind the Brand: Wild One
Co-founder Minali Chatani on well-designed dog gear, supporting local rescues, and the secret to snapping the perfect pic.
Co-founder Minali Chatani on well-designed dog gear, supporting local rescues, and the secret to snapping the perfect pic.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?