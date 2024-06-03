June is Pride Month, and in light of *gestures broadly* everything going on right now, the LGBTQ+ community needs support more than ever. So, if your local parade or march is pet-friendly, leash up your pup and get out there.
Keeping your pet’s safety and comfort in mind, you can both dress for the festivities by donning symbolic rainbow accessories. We rounded up the coolest gear — from sandals and patches for you to bandanas and collars for your pal — that are sure to bring on the smiles wherever you make an appearance.
Is there a better ally on this gay earth than Dolly Parton? Not just for the LGBTQ+ community but for animals as well! This June, your pup can support Pride and animal rescue when you purchase this Dolly tee from Doggy Parton. A portion of all purchases goes to support Willa B Farmsopens in a new tab, a rescue organization for abandoned and neglected animals. It’s the perfect way for LGBTQ+ pet parents to give back to the community that has supported us through and through. —RC
This rainbow bandana is simple, stylish, and customizable with embroidery of your dog’s name. Plus, this order will benefit more than just one pup; each order from The Foggy Dog provides a pound of foodopens in a new tab to a rescue dog in need. —Sio Hornbuckle
If you’ve got an excitable pup who could benefit from a sturdier leash, this multi-colored, anti-fraying option claims to be able to handle “hundreds of pounds of pull.” It’s hand-dyed in NYC and top-stitched with industrial thread for durability. Found My Animalopens in a new tab also donates a portion of their profits to animal rescues and posts adoptable dogs on their website. —Jinnie Lee
Lesbian pet moms rejoice! The perfect lesbian-flag themed fanny pack has landed among us in the form of this Seashell Fanny pack by STATE. Ideal for storing treats, poop bags, and more, this fanny pack is also made from 100 percent recycled polyester. It’s also, like, really, really, cute, so feel free to sport it for Pride and beyond. —RC
Pride means summer, and summer means two things: hot concrete and puddle-filled walks. These versatile WagWellies by Wagwear are perfect for protecting your dog from both. Available in all the Pride colors (plus fashionable black) and eight sizes, your dog will be sporting these during June and beyond! —RC
These cat-shaped pride patches are the perfect accessory for any jacket, hat, tote, or carrier. You can choose exactly which pride pattern you want to sport, too; they offer the gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, asexual, trans, and non-binary flag patterns. —SH
Teva’s Universal Pride Sandal incorporates metallic webbing made with REPREVE® recycled polyester, so it’s perfect for staving off the summer sweats on those dog walks while keeping our planet cool. Designed to celebrate equality and inclusion, this bold pride sandal elevates the Original with pops of color on the hardware and outsole. —JL
Some may tell you that a Pride-themed poop-bag holder is “extra” or “really extra,” but those people don’t understand what this month is all about! Shove it in their faces with this really adorable, perfectly extra “Over The Rainbow” Waste Bag from The Foggy Dog. Bonus points at your local drag show for the Judy Garland reference. —RC
This organic cotton rainbow sling, handmade by Nepalese artisans, is ideal for toting around a smaller-sized dog, or a young pup who will be attending their first major Pride gathering. It comfortably carries up to 17 pounds and easily slings around either shoulder. —JL
Obviously, brunch is a staple event of any Pride month — and now your pup can participate, too (other than just sitting patiently under your chair waiting for a hashbrown to drop). Now, while you munch on some eggs benny, your pup can enjoy one (or several) of these Pride-themed treats from Bonneet Filou. Plus, with 22 treats and an 18 month shelf life, these snacks can last you and your pup through up to two Pride months. —RC
One of the best things about being a pet parent is being able to dress up your pup in ridiculously cute, Insta-bait costumes. For a real Pride moment, slip these rainbow wings onto your dog and watch those likes roll in. —JL
If you and your pup are more about that subtle, luxe pride experience, consider this organic cotton bed from YaYa & Co. Perfect for the dog and pup parent who believe Pride is best experienced from the comfort of your living room whilst indulging in an L Word rewatch (however problematic that show definitely is). —RC
REI’s “Outside with Pride” collection is the perfect example of how brands can do Pride right — and respectfully. The collection is filled with adorable tees, camping mugs, and sunnies — but your dog will probably be more entertained by this Frisbee than any of those. —RC
Time to pop the champagne! We’re celebrating all the love this Pride season — including the affection we share for our pups, who, as always, deserve a nice treat. This plush squeaky dog toy is made with durable mesh that’ll hold up against even the scrappiest of canines and non-toxic dyes that allow your dog’s true colors to shine safely. —JL
If you plan on celebrating after dark, you may already have a flashing LED necklace in the bag. This rechargeable LED collar provides a rainbow-hued ring of light that can be cut to size to fit dogs big and small. It’s designed for your pet’s safety so you don’t lose sight of them — but a parade or crowded gathering is not the time or place to let your dog off-leash. —JL
Pride meets eco-friendly with this luxury towel from Dock & Bay. In addition to donning the Pride colors, this towel’s fabric is made out of 100 percent recycled materials, thanks to Dock and Bay’s sustainability commitment. If that weren’t enough, the towel features two hand pockets that make it easier to get squirmy pups dry faster. —RC
It’s kind of ridiculous that dog collars don’t come with more accessories. Is there a better time to remedy that injustice than Pride month!? Plus, this Mimi Green accessory comes in not one, but two options for rainbows, each beautifully crafted out of sustainable, all-American wool. —RC
This six pack of rainbow tennis balls is as practical as it is festive for pups who enjoy destroying/losing their fetch balls. Even better, pups of all sizes can get in on the fun, because these Pride-themed tennis balls from Zanies are available in both mini and standard sizes. —RC