This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

June is Pride Month, and in light of *gestures broadly* everything going on right now, the LGBTQ+ community needs support more than ever. So, if your local parade or march is pet-friendly, leash up your pup and get out there.

Keeping your pet’s safety and comfort in mind, you can both dress for the festivities by donning symbolic rainbow accessories. We rounded up the coolest gear — from sandals and patches for you to bandanas and collars for your pal — that are sure to bring on the smiles wherever you make an appearance.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)