As pet parents, we have to consider a lot (beyond how our little angel’s poops look from day to day). When we buy everyday pet items, we want to make decisions that matter. We don’t want to buy from just anywhere — or anyone.

Black brand founders are underrepresented in the pet care industry. Supporting Black-owned brands is one of the most straightforward and sustainable ways to help these businesses survive and thrive, while playing a part in addressing racial economic inequities. From veterinarian-designed bowls and upcycled, eco-friendly toys to hand-knitted sweaters and tongue-in-cheek dog tags, here are 13 Black-owned brands making waves in pet care.