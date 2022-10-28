Zaida was just adopted, but you can meet more adorable, adoptable pups like her at Imagine Peace for Pups.

Dress your dog or cat in the latest street style and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a coat for the winter. At the most, they could use a graphic sweater (or five!).

Your pet literally walks through life in their birthday suit. And while this is socially acceptable, there are times they need a little more coverage than their fur can provide, as gorgeous as it is. After all, dogs do have to go to the bathroom out in the elements, where their toe beans might freeze on the ice or just feel very unpleasant when the driveway is wet with rain.

Sometimes, you just want your dog or cat to look stylish — and these days, is that a lot to ask? Below, we’ve listed some chic ways your pet can walk through life looking like they’re a Hadid rocking up to a Fashion Week show every day.

opens in a new tab Ware of the Dog Colorblock Raincoat opens in a new tab $ 64 “Your dog’s clothing is an extension of your own style and personality,” Ware of the Dog founder Jackie Rosenthal opens in a new tab tells Kinship. We couldn’t agree more, which is why we fully endorse this brand that is cute without being cutesy, colorful without being garish, and interesting without being intrusive. These impressive qualities come as no surprise; Rosenthal cut her teeth at Comme des Garçons, Nina Ricci, and Lanvin. This water-repellent, colorblock coat is the perfect way to protect your pup from a seasonal downpour. It’s also one of Rosenthal’s favorites, which is probably why the brand has offered it for nearly a decade. The coat’s bright colors and lined hood adds an ’80s twist to an otherwise classic garment — we can practically hear Kate Bush playing in the background. Its adjustable velcro closures and flap pocket add a practical touch for the pup who likes to carry their own treats. —Charles Manning and Avery Felman $64 at Ware of the Dog opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab The Foggy Dog Flannel Bandana opens in a new tab $ 26 There’s a lot to love about The Foggy Dog opens in a new tab . Most of their products are thoughtfully designed and sustainably manufactured in small factories in the USA, the dog beds and toy stuffing are made from 100 percent recycled plastic water bottles, and the company even donates a pound of food to a shelter for every purchase made. Of course, none of this would matter if the products they made weren’t beautiful, which they are. And playful. And whimsical. Sort of like Kate Spade in its heyday — back when Kate and Andy were still in charge. The San Francisco-based brand’s best sellers are their bandanas, which are so lovely that founder Rose Shattuck often spots pet parents wearing accessories themselves. “They wear our bandanas as headscarves,” she says, noting that all of the company’s fabrics are “human-grade” and made of natural fibers, “so there’s no reason for people not to wear them.” She even makes matching scrunchies opens in a new tab . This new plaid flannel design is perfect for fall, and features a vegan leather tag. It’s time to grab your button down and take a twinning hike with your pup. —CM $26 at The Foggy Dog opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Carhartt Dog Chore Coat opens in a new tab $ 40 When Carhartt was founded over 100 years ago, becoming a fashion trend was likely not something the company had in mind. But the simple design and cozy feel of heavy-duty work clothes have catapulted the line into a millennial and Gen Z style staple. At this point, you’re just as likely to see a celebrity (or Kinship’s former cover star Taylour Paige opens in a new tab ) walking the streets of New York in a Carhartt hat as the construction worker drilling into those streets. The obvious progression was an option for pets — because our pups are nothing if not style icons. The Chore Coat, in classic Carhartt brown with a corduroy collar, is made with firm-hand duck canvas to keep your pup warm during those chilly winter romps. It also has fully adjustable hook-and-loop chest and neck tabs to ensure things stay in place during rough-and-tumble time at the dog park. As an added touch, there are two rivet-enforced pockets (similar to those on the human version) that complete your dog’s “mini-me” look. —Sean Zucker $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Charlie’s Backpack by Charlie’s Backyard opens in a new tab $ 36 If you’re anything like us, you spend an inordinate amount of time on the Internet looking at pictures of dogs wearing human accessories. While most of these dogified fittings present no practical value, Charlie’s Bag opens in a new tab is an adorable and functioning backpack designed specifically for your favorite trail buddy opens in a new tab . With zippers that open to actual storage space, this bite-sized backpack allows your pup to keep track of all their essentials. Plus, it’s lightweight so you don’t have to worry about weighing them down too much. Doubling down on its utility, Charlie’s Bag is also designed to be a harness (the straps crisscross over the dog’s chest) which fits dogs four to 40 pounds — but don’t test it with a heavy puller. And it comes in multiple colorways, from classic navy for outdoorsy Patagonia types to polka-dotted violet for the fashion forward; there ’ s even a yellow option with a Baja strip if you ever wanted to see your dog resemble me playing hacky sack in college. —SZ $36 at Modernbeast opens in a new tab

