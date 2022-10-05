Cozy Up to This Lisa Says Gah x Little Beast Sweater Collab · Kinship

This Lisa Says Gah x Little Beast Collab Belongs in a Fall Rom-Com

Is it a sweater sale or the wardrobe for a Nora Ephron movie?

by Hilary Weaver
October 5, 2022
Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah & Little Beast

October might be the season of scouring Target’s pet costume selection, but it’s also the season of making fall our entire personalities, which means sweaters. Your pup might not be buying Starbucks out of PSLs and re-watching You’ve Got Mail for the 80th time, but they should definitely be sitting there in an adorable matching sweater while you do those things. Lisa Says Gah and Little Beast think so, too.

The clothing brands (human and pet respectively) have created something that seems as if it came from a dream featuring Meg Ryan: matching dog and human sweaters. The green-and-white checkered Lauda Cardi” human sweater retails for $148, while the matching Meet the Parentspet sweater goes for $65.

That new-fall-sweater budget never goes as far as you’d like it to, but if you don’t have the cash right now, you might still have a way in here. As Lisa Says Gah noted on their above Instagram post about the collab, as part of the launch, they will be giving away the matching sweaters if you comment on their post and follow both @littlebeast.co  and  @lisasaysgah. They will select the winner on October 7 (Friday!) and DM you with the good news.

Until then, keep it cozy, and keep it matching.

Lisa Says Gah Lauda Cardi
$148
Little Beast X Lisa Says Gah Meet the Parents Pet Sweater
$65

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.

