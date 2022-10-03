These Custom Gifts Will Have Your Pets Looking Like They Belong on “Gossip Girl”
Monogrammed tote bags and personalized necklaces — Blair Waldorf who?
We can’t think of a better addition to our homes than something with our pets’ faces on itopens in a new tab. Whether it’s a custom ceramicopens in a new tab vase, a set of personalized coasters, or abstract wall art, we get as excited about seeing our pets as they do about seeing us. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite pet-inspired items, including the embroidered crewneck, monogrammed harness, and hand-crafted candlesticks that simply justifies a splurge moment. Below, the best customizable pet products for holiday gifting.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
