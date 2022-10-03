15 Custom Pet Portraits Gifts Perfect For The Holidays · Kinship

These Custom Gifts Will Have Your Pets Looking Like They Belong on “Gossip Girl”

Monogrammed tote bags and personalized necklaces — Blair Waldorf who?

by Avery Felman
October 3, 2022
Two Greyhound mixed breed dogs sitting on a white furry rig on the floor in a living room beneath a bench where a tan brown cat is sitting next to a customized piece of artwork leaning on the wall and the bench
Courtesy of Animalist

We can’t think of a better addition to our homes than something with our pets’ faces on it. Whether it’s a custom ceramic vase, a set of personalized coasters, or abstract wall art, we get as excited about seeing our pets as they do about seeing us. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite pet-inspired items, including the embroidered crewneck, monogrammed harness, and hand-crafted candlesticks that simply justifies a splurge moment. Below, the best customizable pet products for holiday gifting.

necklace in colorful beads
Laēlap Gaia Personalized Necklace
$75

Getting guests to call your pet by their name has never been easier. With Laēlap’s beaded one-of-a-kind necklace, you can forgo the ubiquitous starter nylon collar and get straight to the good stuff. Made with freshwater pearls, Austrian crystals, and Czech beads, all of Laēlap’s materials as sustainably sourced, so they’re safe for the planet and your pup. Note: these custom necklaces are not a replacement for collars and should be worn with a harness while walking your dog.

$75 at Laēlap
dog coasters
Edie Parker Custom Pet Coasters
$795

Ever wanted the opportunity to collaborate with iconic fashion brand Edie Parker? Well, now’s your chance! The Edie Parker design team works with you to create the custom piece of your dreams. Starting with mockups, you will be able to choose colors and fonts to create a completely personalized set of coaster, vanity tray, or any of their other offerings.

The white glove custom process allows for about a five-to-six week of lead time.

$795 at Edie Parker
the dog bowls in yellow and black
Mr. Dog New York Personalized All-Purpose Dog Bowl
$105

Make your pet’s bowl truly their own with Mr. Dog’s personalized bowls. Laser cut to your specifications, these bowls stand the test of time — including frequent washing and sun exposure. They’re ergonomically designed, non-toxic, and water tight so they’ll keep you, your pup, and your hardwood floors in good spirits.

You can expect about a week turn around on these custom bowls, which makes them ideal for the last minute gifter who always pulls off a thoughtful present.

$105 at Mr. Dog New York
two custom ceramics on a green background
ZoZo’s General Custom Ceramic Candleholder
$125

Picture this: It’s a cozy fall night, you’re at home, curled up with your pup under a blanket watching Hocus Pocus 2, and you’re wondering how to complete the seasonal ambiance. You reach for a candle, but not the Black Flame Candle — a tapered candle sticking out of a candle holder designed in the likeness of your pet. Name a more perfect evening; we’ll wait.

FYI: Each litter of custom ceramics has about a six-to-eight week yield time before they’re ready to be taken home.

$125 at ZoZo’s General
the tote with the word sunny on it
Maxbone Signature Carry All Tote
$145

The perfect opportunity to stop fellow pet people from asking “What’s their name?” Slap it right on your pup’s carrier. That way, while you’re passing time on the subway platform, you can engage in one of the best parts of city living: interacting with other residents. This Maxbone canvas tote has everything: the option to monogram, sherpa lining, and a d-ring to attach keys, your dog’s travel bowl, etc.

$145 at Maxbone
custom portraits of cats framed
Happy and Polly Pet Custom Portrait Glass Painting
$90

Having a personalized painting of your cherished pet residing in your living space is too good of an opportunity to pass up. A painting where they look like angels beamed down from the heavens (even if they recently ate a bunch of scraps off the kitchen floor and promptly threw it up on your rug)? Even better.

Each handmade portrait takes about 45 to 60 days total, so order now to get yours in time for the holidays.

$90 at Happy and Polly
checkered blue and white sweater
Andrea Cáceres Custom Checkboard Cat and Dog Sweater
$88

We’ve all seen those people matching with their pets. We know them. We love them. We envy them. Now, we are them! Illustrator and designer Andrea Cáceres recently dropped a limited edition line of customizable dog and human sweater vests that we’re all too excited about. At checkout, you can add your pet’s instagram or submit their photograph to receive a one-of-a-kind knit in your pup’s likeness.

After confirming your approval of the artwork, you can expect about a three-week wait to receive your sweater. It’ll give you and your pup something to look forward to, and you can rest assured that it was carefully crafted by hand.

$88 at Andrea Cáceres
personalized Poster Art
Animalist Pet Poster
$46

The minimalist pet portrait is a perfect way to go for those who aren’t certain of the decor style of those they’re buying for. Plus, it’s likely to get to your door a lot faster because it’s less intricate.

$46 at Animalist
blonde dog vase
Katie Kimmel Custom Pet Vase
$275

Ever wanted a custom pet vase handmade by none other than Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter? Look no further than Katie Kimmel’s quirky world of pastels, wonky stationary, and food-related sayings. Plus, it makes for a hell of a gift. Flowers and pets in one place? Yes, please and thank you.

Orders placed for the holidays require a 10-to-12 week lead time.

$275 at Katie Kimmel
Found My Animal Cotton Cat and Dog Harness
$68

This harness is hand-dyed in NYC and top-stitched with industrial thread for durability. It comes with Found’s signature brass tag and offers custom embroidery. The brand also donates a portion of the profits to animal rescues and posts adoptable cats on their website.

$68 at Found My Animal
blue crewneck with dog embroidery
C. Bonz Custom Pet Portrait Classic Crew Pullover with Mini Embroidery
$225

Your cat or dog may wear their heart on their sleeve, but now you can wear their face on your chest, which is pretty cool, too. This ultra-soft cozy crewneck with custom pet portraiture warms hearts in more ways than one. Perfect for fall and holiday gifting, splurging on a personalized gift for your pet-obsessed friend or family member is a great way to spread some cheer.

Lead times may take up to three to four weeks.

$225 at C. Bonz
the halloween colored custom dog toys
House Dogge Customizable Wool Binky Toy
$20

Looking to show your pup a little extra love this holiday season? Treat them to a monogrammed toy that they can chew through in their own time. Made with non-toxic and eco-friendly materials, this customized gift the perfect way to show your pup the same care and consideration that they show you on the daily.

$20 at House Dogge
the dog with a red hat
Woof Models Custom Pet Portrait
$244

An artistic interpretation is always welcome — especially when it comes to our most beloved subjects: our pets. These custom framed portraits are an incredible way to outfit your home just as you’d outfit your dog.

Expect a one-to-two-month turnaround time.

$244 at Woof Models
bottle with custom label
Rancho Rossa Vineyards 6 Bottles of Custom Label Pet Wine
$180

Begun by self proclaimed “animal loving hippies,” Chris and Breanna Hamilton, Rancho Rossa Vineyards donates proceeds from their winery to multiple animal-centric nonprofits. Now, they’re giving back to the pet lover community in a new way: by designing labels with custom pet portraits for six and 12 packs of wine.

The turnaround time for the personalized printed labels is about four to six weeks, so better order them now ahead of your holiday dinner parties.

$180 at Rancho Rossa Vineyards
pug custom ornament
Sheila Chen Art Pawliday Ornaments
$35

We’ll take any opportunity we can to incorporate our pets into holiday traditions and collecting ornaments is no exception. It may be the single most personal way to display your home, family, and personality during the holiday season, so why not showcase your dog child in the process?

$35 at Sheila Chen Art

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

