art
Your Dog Wants You to Visit This New York Art Exhibit
Dog Days of Summer runs through August 23 at the Timothy Taylor art gallery.
9 Queer-Owned Pet Brands We’re Celebrating This (And Every Other) Month
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.
8 Best Cat Puzzles to Piece Through
Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.
The Best Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers
Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.
Interior Designers Don’t Hate These Cat Trees
No beige carpeting in sight.
Fotografiska’s Represents How Integral Dogs Are to Their Parents’ Lives
Partial ticketing proceeds for the show will benefit actress Katherine Heigl’s Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, an organization dedicated to animal welfare.
“For the Love of Dog” Brings Canine Art Into the Limelight
The exhibition, which doubled as an adoption event on Saturday, features art far beyond your usual “Dogs Playing Poker” scenes.
Sofie Birkin’s Art Is Feminist, Fantastical, and Fiercely Queer
“I think the relationship between a woman and her animal companion can build out a character a lot — they’re more like witches’ familiars than pets.”
Isa Beniston’s Muse, Cowgirl, Was Fated to Be an Icon
The founder of Gentle Thrills was a child of Tumblr who grew up to love pet portraiture and her “dusty queen” of a pup.
How Artist Grace Miceli’s Dog, Tony, Helps Her Deal
“I was like, ‘How can I draw myself without drawing my actual self?’ We have this sort of symbiotic relationship — he’s become this character that I’m able to explore things through...”
Artist Livia Fălcaru’s Casetify Collection Is the Cat’s Meow
Turn your phone into a work of (her) art.
15 Ornaments That Establish Your Pet’s Top-Billing Status at the Holidays
Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.
Bambou Gili’s Paintings Are For Cool Cats Who Thrive in the Midnight Shadows
The dreamy hues of the visual artist’s work reflect the magic found in quiet moments. Something kitties appreciate, too.
Your Pet Is a Masterpiece — Turn Them Into an Animalist Portrait
A rendering of your dog? Art doesn’t get finer.
Every Gift For All the Classy Cat People in Your Life
Our favorite cat parents — and admirers — deserve to look the part (which is actually very chic).
Langley Fox and Zeppelin Don’t Want to Get Too Comfortable
Whether she’s painting her “demons” or illustrating for Marc Jacobs, the artist is constantly pushing herself to new heights — all with her Husky by her side.
Alex Proba’s Dog Knows How to Show Off For the Camera
The abstract artist on how her rescue pup, Sam, photobombed a video project and inspired a brand-new line of dog products.
Calley Benoit Belli’s Dog Is a Literal Work of Art
The fashion veteran talks about how her muse, Shuggie, inspired her home decor and custom wedding accessories.
Enter to Win a Custom Pet Portrait by Fishs Eddy’s Artist Ben Lenovitz
We are gifting one to the first subscriber of Kinship Pack!
Thanks to July Luggage, Your Pet’s Face Will Greet You at Baggage Claim
Gives a whole new meaning to “where you lead, I will follow.”
These Custom Gifts Will Have Your Pets Looking Like They Belong on “Gossip Girl”
Monogrammed tote bags and personalized necklaces — Blair Waldorf who?
Paul Wackers and Buddy Are on a Fantastic Voyage
The figurative artist on bringing his rescue pup along on his wild rides, from studio sessions to backpacking expeditions.
“Unapologetically Maximalist” Designer Zoe Schlacter’s Pets Love to Accessorize
And did Cowboy and Alfie just inspire a pet product line?
Creative Interiors and the Cats Who Call Them Home
Talking to Vogue Living photographer Paul Barbera about his new feline-focused interior design book, Where They Purr.
Hunx and Stix: Seth Bogart Is Recording New Music and Raising a Punk Princess
The artist, front man, and queer icon on his terrier, Stix: “She’s like a little stuffed animal that’s come to life and is oblivious to all the hate in the world and just wants to give you love.”
How Modern Rebel Includes Pets In Millennial Weddings
Wedding planner Amy Shack Egan shares tips and tricks for getting your pup down the aisle.
Pets So Good Hits All the Right Angles
The New York– and Seoul-based brand designs modern, bespoke furniture for discerning pets.
Shantell Martin Is Stepping Boldly Into the Future (with Blanche at Her Heels)
The artist on penning a manifesto that empowers artists, choreographing a ballet, and how her dog fits into her creative process.
Gemma Correll Talks Pug Life and Mental Health
How the illustrator’s rescue dogs improve her psychological well-being. (Spoiler: Pugs make pretty great weighted blankets.)
Rafael Mantesso’s Muse, Jimmy, Helped Him Draw A New Path
The Insta-famous Brazilian illustrator on making art, living with autism, and loving a Bull Terrier.
Illustrator Siobhan Gallagher Draws from Her Life with Porky
“He has a little brother energy that is almost subconscious to us. That’s the kind of character presence that he’s brought to my comics.”
Behind the Scenes of a “Girls and Their Cats” Photo Shoot
Photographer BriAnne Willis has captured over 300 “cat ladies.��” Here’s how she got the shot of my feline family. (Hint: deli turkey had something to do with it.)
Into the Magic Shop with Susan Alexandra and Pigeon
The designer on creating a trippy wonderland in the LES and making sparkly dog accessories:
“Pigeon is my eternal muse and constant companion, so of course I had to adorn him...”
The Misshapes: Lola Dupré Makes Surreal Collages of Dogs, Cats and Cultural Icons
“I am very interested in the idea of turning a warped mirror on popular culture.”
Agathe Singer Paints Lush Worlds of Flora, Fauna and Free Spirits
The Parisian artist on how botanical artists and couture houses, from Rousseau to Schiaparelli, inspire her enchanting works.
Leah Goren Embraces Being a Cat Lady
Talking to the creator of Catlady, a collection of essays by inspiring women from Mara Altman to Emma Straub (plus honorary dog lover Aidy Bryant).
Fishs Eddy’s Artist-in-Residence Ben Lenovitz Can’t Stop Painting Pets
In spite of being super allergic to them.
Travis Louie Paints Local Characters, Sideshow Carnies & Loveable Monsters
“My animal-like characters are stand-ins for all of the different ethnicities who came to this country looking for a better life.”
Cat Haus’ Sustainable Shag Cat Condos are Move-in Ready
Colorful, retro creations hand-crafted from up-cycled materials in San Francisco.
Katie Kimmel Makes Waggish Ceramics in the Desert with Her Dogs
“It’s always a really funny, happy parade that’s going through the house and workplace at all times.”
Areaware x Aelfie Collaborate on Zany Creature Comforts
You can never have too many throw pillows, especially ones featuring bizarre little beasties.
Artist Livia Fălcaru on Felines, Feelings, and Dream Fashion Collabs
“I just simply like the idea of cats and their specific things. Throwing in a cat is something that comes naturally now when I make an illustration.”
Tattoo Artist Katya Krasnova Is The Definition Of A “Cat Person”
The Kiev-born, LA-based artist talks surreal cat tattoos and mondo Maine Coons.
Wild Masterpieces Is Bob Ross Meets Sears Portrait Studio
The artist behind these amazing pet portraits talks special-needs animals and unconventional commissions. P.S. There’s a discount code!
The Truffle Hunters: A Documentary Portrait of Human-Dog Partnerships
This film is a heartfelt portrait of truffle hunters and their dogs