Enter to Win a Custom Pet Portrait by Fishs Eddy’s Artist Ben Lenovitz

Despite being allergic to both cats and dogs, Ben Lenovitz has made a name for himself by painting colorful, occasionally humorous, one-of-a-kind portraits of pets.

For years, the New York City-based artist could be found during weekly pop-ups in his studio at Fishs Eddy, where he offered on-the-spot pet portraits. Kinship spoke with him earlier this year, just before he jetted off to Japan for an artist-in-residency at Ron Herman in Osaka.