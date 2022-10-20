Enter to Win a Custom Pet Portrait by Fishs Eddy’s Artist Ben Lenovitz
We are gifting one to the first subscriber of Kinship Pack!
Despite being allergic to both cats and dogs, Ben Lenovitzopens in a new tab has made a name for himself by painting colorful, occasionally humorous, one-of-a-kind portraits of pets.
For years, the New York City-based artist could be found during weekly pop-ups in his studio at Fishs Eddyopens in a new tab, where he offered on-the-spot pet portraits. Kinship spoke with him earlier this yearopens in a new tab, just before he jetted off to Japan for an artist-in-residency at Ron Herman in Osaka.
Lenovitz is back in NYC and has opened commissions for the holidays. We may be biased but it’s a pretty cool gift idea. So that’s why Kinship decided to gift one to the first subscriber of Kinship Packopens in a new tab, the first-ever subscription for dog parents, offering best-in-class tools, personalized support, and someone to stress-call when your pup turns into the girl from The Exorcist. All you have to do is sign up and cross your fingers!
Kinship
Kinship editors.
