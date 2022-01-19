Dogs and cats may not be the best audience for appreciating art, but they sure can inspire solid work. Far from critics, they’re generally more concerned with relaxing on their bed opens in a new tab (or your bed). So, it stands to reason that a pillow would be the perfect canvas for pieces inspired by our pets who sleep 16 hours a day — after all, art imitates life.

As they say, Aelfie Oudghiri opens in a new tab understood the assignment. The Los Angeles-based artist and founder of his namesake home goods brand, Aelfie opens in a new tab , designed pillows inspired by the animals we love who love to sleep opens in a new tab . Colorfully embroidered with a 100% organic cotton case, each throw presents a unique personality that’s hard not to smile at.

Courtesy of Areaware

The designs themselves look as if an Adult Swim illustrator went to fashion school and became obsessed with comfort. With their vibrant colors, jarring proportions, and delightful goofiness, these pillows are sure to catch the eye of any guest — pet parent or not. They are statement pieces that state: My pet’s favorite activities include being adorable and taking naps, and I support their passions.

The pieces come in five animal styles, each inspired by a different species. There’s the cat option, displaying a plushy depiction of the popular pet’s trademark cuteness through disinterest; a dog pillow representing its own internal battle between aloofness and longing for attention; and cheetah, panther, and frog offerings whose looks fall somewhere between Jim Henson and Tim Burton. All five iterations of Aelfie Pillows can be purchased at Areaware for $65 each. But, of course, you can’t put a price tag on a smile (or impressing guests).