9 Queer-Owned Pet Brands We’re Celebrating This (And Every Other) Month

Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.

by Rebecca Caplan
Updated June 4, 2024
Femme-presenting pet parent feeding their dog a treat in the kitchen
@oh_minna / Instagram

With over seven out of 10 queer adults self-identifying as pet parents, there’s no question that the LGBTQ+ community is comprised of true animal lovers. Still, it turns out that the dogs and cats themselves might be the fiercer allies. One study found that 75 percent of LGBTQ+ Gen-Zers consider their pets to be an integral part of their support system — especially when dealing with stressors related to exploring their place in the queer community.

With these kinds of bonds being forged at home, it’s no wonder tons of queer pet parents have gone on to found some of the most cutting-edge brands in the pet market today. So, to celebrate as we close out Pride month, we rounded up some of our favorite LGBTQ+ owned brands that love pets as much as we do.

terrier dog with camo bags
Roverlund

Founded by former Vogue staffer Jamie Knowles, Roverlund creates pet gear that equally prioritizes design and durability. From collars to kibble holders, Roverlund’s products feature trendy patterns and colors that can be paired and coordinated with each other seamlessly. Roverlund’s creativity also extends past design and into function with products like their out-of-office carrier which features an extra long handle that can also be used as a leash. 

Shop Roverlund
the kin and kind products
Kin+kind

Simply put, kin+kind makes natural, sustainable pet products that actually work. With a focus on supplements and topicals, kin+kind’s products address specific issues like hot spots, nose dryness, and allergies. Kin+kind also makes household products for pet-related issues like stain and odor control — all made with natural ingredients. 

Shop Kin+kind
dog on a striped bed
Minna

If you’re a maximalist dog parent with a penchant for color, Minna’s dog beds have you covered. Handwoven in San Antonio Palopó, Guatemala using 100 percent cotton, these beds pair bright colors with clean and classic patterns and are completely machine washable. One cute bonus is that each bed is also named after a Minna staffer’s pet.

Shop Minna
the super snouts products
Super Snouts

If your dog is of the anxious/neurotic/can’t-find-their-chill variety, Super Snouts hemp products might be just what they need. Using specifically dog formulated CBD and hemp, Super Snouts tinctures, supplements, and topicals can be helpful with everything from separation anxiety to achy joints and paws. Plus, all their hemp products are completely free of THC, meaning your pup gets all of the chill with none of the high.

Shop Super Snouts
the wondercide in a white bottle
Wondercide

Started by a family who almost lost their dog, Luna, to toxic pesticides, Wondercide makes pet-safe pest control products that utilize clean and natural ingredients. Their product line includes both pest control for lawns and pest control for use on cats and dogs. They also have a line of bug sprays for humans, so both pets and their people can have a comfy, bug-free summer.

Shop Wondercide
the dog food
Barkin’ Creek

Started by two dog dads whose pups had special dietary needs, Barkin’ Creek is a gourmet dog food kitchen based out of Austin that ships nationwide. In addition to their human-grade food options for pups, their Texas locations feature doggy daycare, a spa, and a rentable space for puppy parties! If you’re not based in Texas, you can check out all the cuteness on their live doggie daycare cams. 

Shop Barkin’ Creek
colorful thread and a woven collar
Lockwood

Run by a wife and wife team, Lockwood is an adorable gift and tchotchke shop based out of Astoria, Queens. Just like their human gifts, their pet gifts possess a modern sense of humor that any cosmopolitan pup or cat can appreciate.

Shop Lockwood
interactive feeder in blue and white with kibble
Barks N Rec

Barks N Rec is a one-stop shop for all your basic pet needs — and your not-so-basic ones. This small Chicago business rivals big box stores like PetsSmart and Chewy in terms of selection, while also featuring more unique products like aesthetically pleasing slow feeders and quirky-themed snuffle mats. 

Shop Barks N Rec
plaid bowtie collar
Butch Basix

No matter you or your pet’s gender, Butch Basix makes the cutest bow tie collars that can be matched with their line of human bow and skinny ties. Their collars are made to order by local artisans located in San Francisco. Plus, each collar is reinforced with standard use dog collar nylon, so your pup or kitty will remain as safe as they are stylish.

Shop Butch Basix

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

