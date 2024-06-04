With over seven out of 10 queer adults self-identifying as pet parents opens in a new tab , there’s no question that the LGBTQ+ community is comprised of true animal lovers. Still, it turns out that the dogs and cats themselves might be the fiercer allies. One study opens in a new tab found that 75 percent of LGBTQ+ Gen-Zers consider their pets to be an integral part of their support system — especially when dealing with stressors related to exploring their place in the queer community.

With these kinds of bonds being forged at home, it’s no wonder tons of queer pet parents have gone on to found some of the most cutting-edge brands in the pet market today. So, to celebrate as we close out Pride month, we rounded up some of our favorite LGBTQ+ owned brands that love pets as much as we do.