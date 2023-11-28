The Best Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers
Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.
What should you get the cat lover in your life this holiday season? We’ve got some great ideas, and most of them are under $50. So, take a look! You’re sure to find something that will make both of you purr.
The library is open
Give them the gift of curling up on the couch with their favorite cat and one of this year’s best cat-themed books.
It’s all fun and games
A smattering of cat-themed games and puzzles to help you fill those long winter nights.
Oh, so indulgent
These cat-themed gifts may be a little on the pricey side, but they are oh, so worth it.
Cheap and cheerful (aka $20 or less)
Your cat-themed white elephant shopping is officially sorted. You’re welcome. (These also make great stocking stuffers.)
Nothing for me, thanks
Aesthetically pleasing gifts for cats that their human parents will actually love looking at.
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
