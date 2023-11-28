The Best Holiday Gifts For Cat Lovers

Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.

What should you get the cat lover in your life this holiday season? We’ve got some great ideas, and most of them are under $50. So, take a look! You’re sure to find something that will make both of you purr.

The library is open

Give them the gift of curling up on the couch with their favorite cat and one of this year’s best cat-themed books.

It’s all fun and games

A smattering of cat-themed games and puzzles to help you fill those long winter nights.

opens in a new tab Tevada Stray Cat Tarot opens in a new tab $ 79 Designed by Kanitsart Semanopparat, this deck offers a modern, cat-themed twist on the traditional Rider-Waite tarot deck and comes with a handy guide for beginners learning to read tarot for the first time. Note: This item is temporarily sold out, but the cards are telling us luck will turn around. $79 at Etsy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition opens in a new tab $ 20 $ 16 $ 16 Exploding Kittens is probably the most popular cat-themed game around. Not only did it inspire its own Netflix animated series, it has also spawned numerous expansion packs and spin-off games, including this wonderfully naughty adult-only version, which takes only two minutes to learn and 15 minutes to play (not counting all the time you’ll spend laughing your ass off). $16 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Oh, so indulgent

These cat-themed gifts may be a little on the pricey side, but they are oh, so worth it.

Cheap and cheerful (aka $20 or less)

Your cat-themed white elephant shopping is officially sorted. You’re welcome. (These also make great stocking stuffers.)

Nothing for me, thanks

Aesthetically pleasing gifts for cats that their human parents will actually love looking at.