MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams

Our pets are everything to us: They’re our kids opens in a new tab , our emotional support systems, our therapists (probably more often than they’d like); the living, breathing handkerchiefs for our tears; our running opens in a new tab and walking buddies opens in a new tab ; and our favorite backseat passengers opens in a new tab (as long as they don’t puke). Really, what it boils down to is that our pets are actual art. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City seems to understand that fact. There is a pop-up in the MoMA Design Store opens in a new tab running from July 13 to September 5 that pet parents who think their pets deserve to look as perfect and timeless as a da Vinci painting — and that’s all of us, to be honest — will want to visit ASAP.

The collection opens in a new tab , called Modern Pets opens in a new tab , includes, among other gems, a watermelon-shaped litter box, tofu cat litter opens in a new tab , and a rolling pet carrier from creative and artsy pets brand Vetreska opens in a new tab ; a harness, leash opens in a new tab , a bowl opens in a new tab , carriers, toys, treats opens in a new tab , and more from the always-colorful Wild One opens in a new tab ; and crocheted toys (dog and cat!) from Ware of the Dog opens in a new tab . Plus, there’s a dog bed from Dusen Dusen that would have any design major obsessed. Truly, this is like being told that someone was personally hired to style your pet’s life and has curated every product that will make the rest of your pet-parent friends envious. Well, actually, that’s pretty much what this is.