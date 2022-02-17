The 13 Best Modern Cat Bowls That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat Off Of · Kinship

Stylish Cat Bowls Almost Too Pretty to Eat Off Of

Whisker-friendly dishes, modern elevated feeders, hand-painted porcelain, and more.

by Avery Felman
February 17, 2022
White and brown cat on deep purple background next to yellow modern cat bowl
You’ve likely mulled over many possible purchases for your cat over the course of your time together. Finding those perfect additions to your home that suit both your cat’s needs and your style can be tricky. One majorly underestimated essential is the cat bowl. It’s always there, in the corner of your living room or tucked away in the kitchen, hosting your cat’s every meal. If you’re still dolling up your cat’s daily portions into the bowl you brought them home with, it may be time to consider these aesthetically pleasing alternatives. Trust us: They’ll tie the whole room together.

Another reason to consider getting a bowl for your cat that you didn’t impulse buy at the local pet store (though we generally support shopping local) is there are health benefits to using dishes that suit your cat’s specific needs. Older cats tend to prefer elevated bowls that prevent them from straining to eat, while a more shallow bowl can assist the long-whiskered cat suffering from whisker fatigue.

Aside from thinking through the height, depth, and technology of your cat’s new bowl, there’s the material to consider. Plastic can aggravate chin acne for hairless cats and those with sensitive skin; ceramic bowls break easily, making them an easy target for playful cats or kittens, so owners of active or adolescent cats would be wise to avoid them. That said, all cats are different, and since you know your cat’s personality best, you’ll be able to make the best choice for them based on their specific criteria. Here is a round-up of 13 cute modern cat bowls that will seamlessly fit into your home, whatever your look.

the lucite food and water bowl holder with hot pink bowls
Hiddin Clear Lucite Acrylic Modern Elevated Double Bowl
$89

Nothing says contemporary home more than acrylic. ShopHiddin remakes your cat’s essentials — bed, bowl, and play tower — with a modern acrylic composition. Basically, you’ll want to use your cat’s bowl for yourself.

$89 at Hiddin
the blue spiral bowl
MiaCara Piatto Cat Slow-Feeder Bowl
$54

Arguably the coolest in a long list of modern pet-centric designers, MiaCara is marrying modernism and practicality through her extremely palatable creations. We’re just waiting on the day they pivot to human dishware.

$54 at MiaCara
the white elevated pet bowl
Pets So Good Oreo Table Mini Pet Bowl
$59

This bowl is so prim and proper it’s practically perfect for a dinner party, which, coincidentally, is pretty much what you and your cat are doing every night anyway.

$59 at Chewy
the pink elevated bowl
Happy and Polly Elevated Pet Bowl
$36

This year’s breakout brand is the eclectic and joyful designs from Happy and Polly. Integrating new technologies (read: elevated bowls for spine health) with perky and colorful shapes, they’re on their way to becoming our most highly recommended drinking bowl vendor.

$36 at Happy and Polly
the black and white checkered bowl with white interior
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Enamel Cat Dish
$48

If you haven’t hopped on the checkerboard trend by now, we’re going to have to check your millennial card at the door. From rugs to floor poufs — and now, enamel cat bowls — there’s no shortage of ways to upgrade your home.

$48 at Saks Fifth Avenue
the white elevated cat feeder
Yamazaki Pet Food Bowl
$43

We’ve also read all the articles about why your cat should only be eating from an elevated food bowl. We’ve all acquired standing desks for our spine health throughout the pandemic, so why shouldn’t we show the same consideration to our cats?

$43 at Maisonette
the cat bowl with water fountain in pink
Furvenzy Cat Bowl with Water Fountain
$40

Does your cat avoid the water bowl like their carrier when it’s time to go to the vet? This constant stream of water will encourage them to drink more and they’ll have their very own Trevi Fountain.

$40 at Furvenzy
the blue cat bowl
Noots Zoe Cat Bowl
$20

This Noots Zoe bowl only offers two colors — pink and blue — which can be quite freeing for the indecisive cat owner.

$20 at Noots
the black and white cat bowls
Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl
$8

What’s better than one bowl? Two bowls. It minimizes the amount of purchases you make, and, therefore, waste. We can basically call this a sustainable purchase at that point.

$8 at Amazon
the bowl in gray
Frisco Modern Gold Rim Ceramic Bowl
$11

You’ve heard of a silver lining, but how about a gold one? This metallic rimmed ceramic bowl is the perfect way to accessorize any living room.

$11 at Chewy
the cleo bowl with a cat on the side
Eleonor Boström Customized Pet Bowl
$140

If there’s one person whose taste we trust, it’s Caitlin Mociun. Since she stocked the perfect cat dish designed by Swedish ceramicist Eleonor Boström, we figure it’s good enough for our cats’ design sensibilities.

$140 at Mociun
the little dip cat bowl in white
Tuft + Paw Little Dip Cat Bowl
$29

If simplicity is the name of your game, you’re going to want to check out Tuft and Paw’s line of classic, minimalist, and incredibly polished dishes.

$29 at Tuft + Paw
the ceramic cat bowl in neutrals
DogniPetsHome Ceramic Cat Bowl
$26

If your purchases give way to the space you’re in, it’s a good time to consider downsizing your pet’s bowl to the proper proportion. Plus, it may be adorably teeny to you, but perfect for your cat.

$26 at Etsy

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

