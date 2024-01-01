PetPlate prides itself on its vet-developed, high-quality, human-grade, whole-food ingredients: “no different from what you would feed the rest of your family.” Like many of the other pet meal subscription services, you take a quiz to determine your pet’s exact needs, and then PetPlate comes up with a plan that works best for you. What sets PetPlate apart is that it has one of the widest selections of recipes. There’s Barkin’ Beef, Chompin’ Chicken, Tail Waggin’ Turkey, Lip Lickin’ Lamb, Power Packed Pork, Lean & Mean Venison, Roost Rulin’ Chicken, and Trail Blazin’ Beef.

There is the Full Plan, which is a complete eating plan that meets 100 percent of your pet’s caloric needs, as well as the Topper Plan, which is cheaper and provides 25 percent of your pet’s caloric needs. You can use this in conjunction with the regular food you’re feeding your dog already, either as a way to ease them into a fresh food diet, or as a more cost-effective way to supplement their diet with more fresh ingredients. (For Cleo, the Full Plan was $33.95/week, and the Topper Plan was $21.31 per week.)