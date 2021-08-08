Stylized cat trees for every personality, from cartoon flowers to modernist towers. We hope money grows on a few of them.

There’s no denying that cats are super frickin’ cute. They don’t really even bathe opens in a new tab and are just, “I woke up like this.” Cat stuff, on the other hand, is hideous. Litter boxes, scratching posts, and cat furniture opens in a new tab serve their functions but…that’s about it. Case in point: Cat trees. Highly useful in that they provide cats with a spot of their own to climb, scratch, relax, play, and feel safe. Stylish? Not so much. Look at them clear-eyed and you’ll see that cat trees are usually not much more than scaffolding wrapped in carpeting.

So what’s a cat lover with taste to do? One option would be to give kitty a dedicated area (like a man cave, but for cats) that has an entirely different aesthetic from the rest of your living space. Another would be to give up and succumb to clashing styles and shaggy eyesores. Or, you could cohabitate harmoniously by finding cat stuff that works with your décor. Behold, 11 aesthetic cat trees so cute they are inspiring the dog people here at Kinship to adopt cats.

opens in a new tab Mau Uni Basket Wooden Cat Tree opens in a new tab $ 279 Allowing your cat to get situated in an ultra cozy cat tree is an act of love only matched by allowing them to take a lap out of your water glass. It’ll give them a space to call their own where they can climb, scratch, play, and do whatever it is that they do with their days. $279 at Mau opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Kbspets Modern Floral Cat Tree opens in a new tab $ 275 Is your vibe best described as boho meets Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory? Then might we interest you in this cat tree…er, flower? Each cherry-blossom inspired tree is handmade from real, treated wood branches. This one may not appeal to clandestine cats, but if yours is no wallflower and loves basking in the sun, it could be perfect. $275 at Etsy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab On2 Pets Large Modern Cat Tree opens in a new tab $ 122 Perhaps you’re more literal (or just cheekier) and you like the thing to look like the thing it claims to be. Crafted from pressed wood and artificial leaves, this cat tree is perfect for indoor but outdoorsy cats and comes in an assortment of seasonal options — in case your cat prefers fall foliage. $122 at Amazon opens in a new tab