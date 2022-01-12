Cat Haus’ Sustainable Shag Cat Condos are Move-in Ready
Colorful, retro creations hand-crafted from up-cycled materials in San Francisco.
Finding a cat to love and adore, who will occasionally return the favor, is an easy feat; finding a cat tree that doesn’t clash with your decor is a significantly more difficult one. You’ve scrolled through endless amounts of bland beige cat towers and have just about resigned yourself to the idea that you may be stuck with your bleak options. But then, you stumble across the eccentric and playful designs of San Francisco-based Cat Hausopens in a new tab and begin thanking the internet gods for shedding light on these joyful creations. You’ve finally found a piece of cat furniture that you (and, hopefully, your cat) won’t grow bored of in a matter of days.
Also deemed kitty scratchers, towersopens in a new tab, and condos, you’ve decided the colorful makings of this playhouse for cats is more akin to the latter. Maybe even a brightly painted Miami bungalow. It seems like the perfect place for the most dominant member of the household to reside. But where did this shag paradise come from? The mind of Lora Lombardi, at the behest of her gray Tabby cat, Tuesday, who unintentionally helped Lora launch her business by making their mark on the human furniture in their former Portland home. Lombardi describes her booming cat furniture business as, “Born from the general need for more attractive intentional objects, CAT HAUS brings style, design and sustainability to the wildly bland mass produced cat tree marketplace.”
Sourcing the materials for the multi-level condos from warehouse scraps, junkyard finds, and Craigslist freebies, Lombardi’s mission is clear: Make sculpturally interesting entertainment centers for cats. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they’re more visually appealing than your run of the mill straw scratching post and are made entirely of up-cycled materials. If you have a Google search for “non-ugly cat furniture” wasting away in your browser history, it’s time to crawl out of that internet wormhole and stumble into the enchanting world of Cat Haus patchwork structures.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
