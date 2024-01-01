Articles by Helin Jung
Helin Jung
Helin Jung is a writer in Los Angeles.
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List for Your New Cat
It’s National Kitten Day! Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents.
- health
Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help?
Dr. Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer.
- nutrition
Does Your Cat Really Need to Go Grain-Free?
You’ve got questions. Dr. Bruce Kornreich, director of the Cornell Feline Health Center, has answers.
- nutrition
Does Your Diabetic Cat Need a Special Diet?
Get ready for a sigh of relief — this food doesn’t have to be pricey.
- shopping
Cats and Cacti — a Winning Combination
The mythical Cactus Cat inspires these prickly pear-themed cat accessories.
- health
How to Prevent—or Treat—Cat Ear Infections
How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late).
- lifestyle
Take Meow to the Ball Game
Admit it, baseball is less boring when a cat’s running the bases.
- lifestyle
How is Cat Wine Still a Thing?
It’s five o’clock somewhere, but read this before you share a glass with your pet.
- lifestyle
Zola Star Taylour Paige on How Her Dogs Taught Her About Love, Presence, and Patience
“Having dogs, rescue dogs, is not always convenient or comfortable — you have to get used to being uncomfortable. But it’s so worth it. The love is immeasurable.”
- lifestyle
Tattoo Artist Katya Krasnova Is The Definition Of A “Cat Person”
The Kiev-born, LA-based artist talks surreal cat tattoos and mondo Maine Coons.
- shopping
Cat Trees That Won’t Clash With Your Aesthetic
Stylized cat trees for every personality, from cartoon flowers to modernist towers. We hope money grows on a few of them.
