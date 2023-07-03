Congrats: You are a cat parent now. New life level unlocked. What does this mean for your life? Well, you will never be able to sit on your couch again without having to check first that it’s not already been claimed as a napping spot. Another tip: If you don’t know where your cat is, it’s best to look up (top of refrigerator, maybe) or down (they love to find the smallest nook behind the couch).
And sure, cats are more self-sufficient than dogs — sorry, dogs — but they still need a lot of gear to get acclimatedopens in a new tab (and so they don’t poop under your bed or scratch up your shit). You probably know you need cat foodopens in a new tab and a litter box. If you’re bringing home an adult cat, try to stick with food and litter brands they’re already familiar with, at least for the first few weeks, to make them feel comfortable.
Bold colors, mod flowers…this cartoon flower cat tree isn’t so much about fitting in as it is about standing out. Your cat will be jumping like Super Mario as they goes boing-boing-boing to the top. —Helin Jung
Cats thrive when they have a safe place to hide. While it may sound counterintuitive, when a scared cat has a comforting place to burrow, they will come out of their shell more quickly over time. There are thousands to choose from, so be creative!
If you’ve ever wondered why your cat can’t get enough of your wicker chair or cool woven lampshade, you’ve just encountered a new level of shredding behavior. Although it seems to be a universally beloved texture, “specific materials for cat scratchers will usually depend on a cat’s own preference,” Dr. Iovino suggests. “It seems most cats will gravitate towards carpeting but not the fluffier kind, necessarily.” —AF
This wall-mounted hammock with a hand-crafted wooden frame doubles as a guardrail for sleeping catsopens in a new tab. For chunkier kitties, you might want to pick up some bigger screws and install this on a stud for extra security. —Elizabeth Geier
Finding the right litter box can be tricky, so start with an enclosed litter box opens in a new tabthat makes it easy for your cat to see (and sniff) where they should be doing their business. This design doubles down by making it easy for you to clean up with its pull-out litter drawer and anti-tracking roof. Poop scoop included. —JG
For the cat who likes the security of a hooded enclosed space, with a carbon filter that removes odors that ruin the experience. Plus a low-tech addition humans appreciate: a bag anchor that keeps the bag open, the litter in place, and your hands free. —AF
OK, this isn’t actually a litter box, but it’s a good option if you want to integrate your cat’s litter boxopens in a new tab seamlessly into your home. Made of white wood and designed to contain most standard litter boxes, this simple furniture-style covering has space to store your cat’s most treasured toysopens in a new tab. —AF
PrettyLitter has brains and brawn. It’s odorless (for real), a four-pound bag lasts a whole month, and the crystals magically absorb cat urine, so you don’t need to scoop stinky clumps of it on the daily. But what’s most impressive about PrettyLitter is that said crystals will change colors if something’s off with your cat’s urine — alerting you to a UTI or kidney disease. —JG
A high-quality cat food bowl can last a lifetime, so it might as well be nice to look at. This handmade ceramic bowl is elevated so your cat doesn’t have to crouch or suffer whisker fatigue (it’s a thing). The wooden base ensures it can’t be tipped over, either. –JG
Coming in chic matte black, white, and gray, the Petlibro feeder will look great with any aesthetic in the bedroom or kitchen. To your cat’s dismay, this cat feeder also comes with a cat-proof twisty lock lid. On the bright side, their dry food will remain fresh, and you can even record a 10-second message to call your cat to the feeder. —AF
This colorful, garden-inspired cat fountain is the most affordable of the bunch. Its simple, crevice-free design makes it easy to clean and maintain, and provides three different water settings: gentle flow, bubbling top, or calm stream. Plus, it’s made of BPA-free plastic and holds up to three liters of water for a more sustainable drinking experience. —Maia Welbel
Are cats naturally born with their good looks? Well, it’s certainly not Maybelline, so maybe it’s their balanced diet rich in omegas. Smalls’ human-grade food for cats aims to get back to the nutritional basics that are integral to your cat’s health without any of the additives.
In their meal plans, Smalls offers human-grade fresh food made with protein-rich opens in a new tab cow, turkey, and chicken available in pâté, diced, and shredded textures. While they firmly endorse a fresh food diet for cats, they also provide freeze-dried raw foodopens in a new tab available in duck, turkey, and chicken proteins. With a discount of $10 for your starter pack ($35 for a four week meal plan), Smalls averages about $1.25 per meal, which totals to about $17.50 per week. —AF
Orijen treats are nutrient-dense, high-protein, and made with 99 percent fresh or raw animal ingredients. And if the Amazon reviews are any indication, even the pickiest kitten will be obsessed with these healthy snacks. As one revieweropens in a new tab says, “Our little kitty Ella is the definition of a picky eater, she loves her one specific food and catnip and that is it. Her Grandma (my mom) got these for her for Valentine’s Day. We were expecting her to turn her nose up at them, but to our surprise, she loved them! She kept trying to find more, definitely will be continuing to buy these for her! And the icing on the cake is they are healthy for her and have quality ingredients!” —Sio Hornbuckle
Brilliant Salmon Oil will support your cat’s hips and joint health, help them maintain a shiny coat, and relieve their dry and itchy skin. Bonus: this oil uses a 100 percent pure distillation process with no acid treatments, solvents or chemicals, artificial additives, preservatives, or colorings added. It’s also sustainable, which means no part of the fish is wasted in the process. Brilliant, indeed.—AF
Cats may be strict carnivores that will stalk your bird feeder and pass up your vegetable garden, but there are some greens they do crave. This collection of three mini pots with planting supplies has 100 percent organic wheat, oats, rye, barley, and flax seeds to grow a variety of cat grassesopens in a new tab that are sustainable and not treated with any chemicals. All you need to do to get it growing is add water to the pre-planted pots, and the seeds will sprout in four to six days. It also helps your cat avoid munchingopens in a new tab on plants that could be toxic to them. “[Cat grass] has been known to provide digestive benefits thanks to its impressive vitamin content: vitamins A and D, folic acid, niacin, and chlorophyll,” Dr. Lori M. Teller, a professor at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, saysopens in a new tab. Fun fact: the wheatgrass in your smoothie? Cat grass! —Kellie Gormly
According to certified cat behaviorist Ingrid Johnson, your cat is constantly strategizing and — go figure — could be bored. “It’s hard to take the hunt out of them,” she says. “It’s an innate need.” Don’t feel bad — you’re about to splurge on a bunch of interactive cat toys opens in a new taband engaging cat food puzzles that even the softest-skilled kitty can master. If your cat is no stranger to mind puzzles, this Nina Ottosson puzzle may be the perfect toy to challenge their skills. With 16 hidden compartments that allow your cat to access the treats within the toy, there’s no shortage of ways to keep your cat engaged and concentrated. They’ll be lady buggin’ out for this one (sorry not sorry). —Katherine Tolford
Who doesn’t love sushi? Allow your cat to indulge in a little treat, which you can cleverly hide in the food compartmentsopens in a new tab of this interactive toy for a game that will keep them mentally stimulated for hours.
Animal behaviorist Robert Haussmannopens in a new tab says lick mats are a great way to engage your pet’s mouth and keep them busy. He adds that “soft foods, such as peanut butter or canned pumpkin, can be smeared” and that they can also be frozen to keep your pet occupied for longer. “It’s highly enjoyable, engaging, and — most importantly — delicious!” —AF
Cats may be more keto than carb-inclined, but this baguette is stuffed with irresistible catnipopens in a new tab. Plus, it’s the perfect size for your pet to bat around when they’re done chewing on it. —AF
Regular brushing won’t just keep your cat��’s skin and fur healthy; it’s also a wonderful way for you two to bond. (And if they try to groom you back, it means they like you.) Awpland’s self-cleaning, gentle-bristled cat grooming brush is small enough to groom every inch of your new kitty. —AF
Veterinarian Dr. Lori M. Teller says: “Cats are very prone to gingivitis and periodontitis, which can be caused by a build-up of plaque and tartar.” That’s why it’s important to brush our pets’ teeth daily.
For a natural option that gets the job done, go with this human-grade dental kit by Oxyfresh. Backed by vets and hundreds of five-star reviews, it is as comprehensive as the brand’s climate responsibility and sustainability plan. Plus, it’s flavor and scent-free, so even the pickiest of pups will approve — that is, if they even notice that you’ve sneaked a few drops of the water additive into their bowl. —RC
Maybe the greatest in a long line of cat parent woes is the issue of cats peeing indoors — on rugs, bedspreads, furniture, and literally anything expensive. That’s why we encourage anyone who is acclimating a new kitty to their home or potty training to invest in a good odor remover. And they don’t come much more effective than Rocco & Roxie.
One reviewer wrote: “Almost instantly, the smell of pee and cat spray went away! All of my hours upon hours of cleaning over the last months hadn’t even touched these spots from a smell standpoint and with one spray of this cleaner the smell in each part of my house — was gone — it was that easy!”
