Congrats: You are a cat parent now. New life level unlocked. What does this mean for your life? Well, you will never be able to sit on your couch again without having to check first that it’s not already been claimed as a napping spot. Another tip: If you don’t know where your cat is, it’s best to look up (top of refrigerator, maybe) or down (they love to find the smallest nook behind the couch).

And sure, cats are more self-sufficient than dogs — sorry, dogs — but they still need a lot of gear to get acclimated opens in a new tab (and so they don’t poop under your bed or scratch up your shit). You probably know you need cat food opens in a new tab and a litter box. If you’re bringing home an adult cat, try to stick with food and litter brands they’re already familiar with, at least for the first few weeks, to make them feel comfortable.

Remember, your kitten or cat opens in a new tab will be different from every other cat you have met, so take the time to observe how they react to their new digs opens in a new tab and adjust accordingly. That said, there are some must-have cat items that experienced pet parents swear by, from catnip opens in a new tab toys to grooming tools , and we’ve rounded them up for you. First things first: How are you going to bring your new cat home opens in a new tab ?

Best Cat Carrier

Best Cat Scratching Posts and Trees

opens in a new tab MS!Make Sure Sisal Scratching Post opens in a new tab $ 60 $ 55 $ 55 If you’ve ever wondered why your cat can’t get enough of your wicker chair or cool woven lampshade, you’ve just encountered a new level of shredding behavior. Although it seems to be a universally beloved texture, “specific materials for cat scratchers will usually depend on a cat’s own preference,” Dr. Iovino suggests. “It seems most cats will gravitate towards carpeting but not the fluffier kind, necessarily.” —AF $55 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Cat Litter Boxes and Litter

opens in a new tab PrettyLitter Cat Litter opens in a new tab $ 24 PrettyLitter has brains and brawn. It’s odorless (for real), a four-pound bag lasts a whole month, and the crystals magically absorb cat urine, so you don’t need to scoop stinky clumps of it on the daily. But what’s most impressive about PrettyLitter is that said crystals will change colors if something’s off with your cat’s urine — alerting you to a UTI or kidney disease. —JG $24 at PrettyLitter opens in a new tab

Best Cat Food, Feeders, Treats and Supplements

opens in a new tab Petlibro Basic Automatic Pet Feeder opens in a new tab $ 86 Coming in chic matte black, white, and gray, the Petlibro feeder will look great with any aesthetic in the bedroom or kitchen. To your cat’s dismay, this cat feeder also comes with a cat-proof twisty lock lid. On the bright side, their dry food will remain fresh, and you can even record a 10-second message to call your cat to the feeder. —AF $86 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Catit Flower Plastic Cat Fountain opens in a new tab $ 28 This colorful, garden-inspired cat fountain is the most affordable of the bunch. Its simple, crevice-free design makes it easy to clean and maintain, and provides three different water settings: gentle flow, bubbling top, or calm stream. Plus, it’s made of BPA-free plastic and holds up to three liters of water for a more sustainable drinking experience. —Maia Welbel $28 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Orijen Original Grain-Free Freeze-Dried Cat Treats opens in a new tab $ 7 Orijen treats are nutrient-dense, high-protein, and made with 99 percent fresh or raw animal ingredients. And if the Amazon reviews are any indication, even the pickiest kitten will be obsessed with these healthy snacks. As one reviewer opens in a new tab says, “Our little kitty Ella is the definition of a picky eater, she loves her one specific food and catnip and that is it. Her Grandma (my mom) got these for her for Valentine’s Day. We were expecting her to turn her nose up at them, but to our surprise, she loved them! She kept trying to find more, definitely will be continuing to buy these for her! And the icing on the cake is they are healthy for her and have quality ingredients!” —Sio Hornbuckle $7 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Brilliant Salmon Oil opens in a new tab $ 20 Brilliant Salmon Oil will support your cat’s hips and joint health, help them maintain a shiny coat, and relieve their dry and itchy skin. Bonus: this oil uses a 100 percent pure distillation process with no acid treatments, solvents or chemicals, artificial additives, preservatives, or colorings added. It’s also sustainable, which means no part of the fish is wasted in the process. Brilliant, indeed.—AF $20 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Cat Toys

Best Cat Grooming and Cleaning Products

opens in a new tab Awpland Pumpkin Brush opens in a new tab $ 20 $ 14 $ 14 Regular brushing won’t just keep your cat��’s skin and fur healthy; it’s also a wonderful way for you two to bond. (And if they try to groom you back, it means they like you.) Awpland’s self-cleaning, gentle-bristled cat grooming brush is small enough to groom every inch of your new kitty. —AF $14 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Oxyfresh Pet Dental Kit opens in a new tab $ 14 Veterinarian Dr. Lori M. Teller says: “Cats are very prone to gingivitis and periodontitis, which can be caused by a build-up of plaque and tartar.” That’s why it’s important to brush our pets’ teeth daily. For a natural option that gets the job done, go with this human-grade dental kit by Oxyfresh. Backed by vets and hundreds of five-star reviews, it is as comprehensive as the brand’s climate responsibility and sustainability plan. Plus, it’s flavor and scent-free, so even the pickiest of pups will approve — that is, if they even notice that you’ve sneaked a few drops of the water additive into their bowl. —RC $14 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator opens in a new tab $ 19 Maybe the greatest in a long line of cat parent woes is the issue of cats peeing indoors — on rugs, bedspreads, furniture, and literally anything expensive. That’s why we encourage anyone who is acclimating a new kitty to their home or potty training to invest in a good odor remover. And they don’t come much more effective than Rocco & Roxie. One reviewer wrote: “Almost instantly, the smell of pee and cat spray went away! All of my hours upon hours of cleaning over the last months hadn’t even touched these spots from a smell standpoint and with one spray of this cleaner the smell in each part of my house — was gone — it was that easy!” $19 at Amazon opens in a new tab